Danilo Avelar no longer defends the club, says manager

Corinthians director Roberto de Andrade said at a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava, this afternoon (14), that defender Danilo Avelar no longer wears the team’s shirt.

“We’re going to sell him, touch him… We’re waiting for his transition from the medical department, but at Corinthians he doesn’t play anymore,” said the director.

Danilo Avelar tore a ligament in his right knee in October last year, underwent reconstruction surgery and is now in charge of Corinthians’ physical trainers.

The injury is one of the most serious for a football athlete and, therefore, the player has not yet been released to return to the pitch.

On the night of June 22 this year, the Corinthians defender participated in a CS:GO (Counter Strike: Global Offensive) match and wrote a phrase with a racist connotation when he called another user ‘black girl’s fih’.

The case gained repercussions on social networks, the player acknowledged the mistake, and Corinthians chose not to continue with the contract.

On social networks, the player’s situation divides the crowd. Some Corinthians believe that the club cannot go back on its statement of not continuing with the employment contract, while others understand that the athlete should be given a second chance and be part of the squad that will compete next season.