Danilo Avelar no longer plays for Corinthians, says club director

Defender Danilo Avelar no longer plays for Corinthians. Still linked to the club and seeking a change in the image left by committing racial injury in the middle of the year, the player had his departure confirmed by football director Roberto de Andrade, this Tuesday.

“The integration of Danilo Avelar is a subject that has already been discussed at Corinthians, the president himself has already made a statement. Danilo Avelar will no longer play for Corinthians. he doesn’t play here“, commented the official, who is only waiting for the end of his treatment after having torn the cruciate ligament in his right knee, in September of last year.

“We’ll find a situation for him, let’s sell, let’s lend. We’re just waiting for the end of his transition from the medical department to be able to work anywhere else, but at Corinthians he doesn’t play anymore“, continued.

The tone differs from that adopted by the same leaders in September. At the time, the club’s football manager, Alessandro, came to classify the athlete’s future as “undefined”. Now, there is no chance of permanence according to them.

According to the calculation of the my helm, the player received proposals from clubs in Brazil for the next season. The defender/back has a contract with Timão until December 2022, but the tendency is for it to be negotiated definitively. The athlete’s fatigue works to complete the negotiation until the beginning of next year.

On October 7, 2020, Danilo Avelar played his last game in the Corinthians shirt and suffered a total tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee. During his recovery, the defender was involved in an episode of racial injury. Because of this, it was not registered in the 2021 Brasileirão.

The occurrence took place on June 23, when Avelar assumed committing a racial offense during an online game. “Fih black girl (sic)”, he wrote to an opposing player. The video of the game was made available on the internet and, after a few hours of disclosure, he admitted the injury.

Soon after the episode, Corinthians stated that it was “in contact with the athlete Danilo Avelar and his representatives in order to discuss and formalize the appropriate measures to end the relationship”. So far, he’s still linked to Timão, but even though he’s recovered from his physical problems, he only participates in some training with the professional cast and is not part of the Alvinegro plans.

Avelar arrived at Corinthians on loan in 2018. In mid-2019, the club got it right when it bought it from Torino, in Italy. After finishing 2020 as a starter on the left side, the athlete started to act as a defender.

