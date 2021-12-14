Daughter of André Gonçalves indirect post: ’12 million mothers head households alone’

the eldest daughter of André Gonçalves, Manuela Seiblitz, 23 years old, from his relationship with the actress Teresa Seiblitz, published an indirect to his father this Monday (13), in his stories, on Instagram.

The young woman made the publication after the actor criticized the rigidity of the law that provides for the imprisonment of parents who are unable to pay child support.

“Curiosity of the day: more than 5.5 million people do not have a father on record and about 12 million mothers head households alone in BR”, published the young woman along with a poll for her followers to answer whether they already knew or not of information.

According to the newspaper Extra, Manuela, who was raised far from her father, took over the lawsuit that her mother was bringing against him in the Rio courts for a debt of R$109,000 in overdue pensions.

In addition to Manu, André Gonçalves’ other daughter, Valentina, aged 18, from his marriage to Cynthia Benini, charges in court a debt of R$ 13,500 in overdue pensions, which prompted an arrest decree against the actor, who will have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

In another lawsuit, filed by Cynthia in São Paulo, another R$ 350 thousand are charged to the actor in pensions not paid by him.

