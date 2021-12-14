De Vries leads first day of Formula 1 team testing in Abu Dhabi

Dutch Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries led F1 test in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Reproduction)

VERSTAPPEN CHAMPION OVER HAMILTON: ALL ABOUT F1 2021 | Paddock GP #272

Dutchman Nyck de Vries closed the Tuesday (14) post-season test of Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi in the lead. The Formula E champion, who drove Mercedes at Yas Marina, recorded a time of 1min23s194 in the final stretch of the day, taking the first place from the hands of New Zealander Liam Lawson, who in his debut in an F1 car took AlphaTauri to the second place.

The third position was occupied by Oscar Piastri, current Formula 2 champion and who guided Alpine, followed by Mexican Pato O’Ward, from McLaren, who after leading the morning, took fourth place at the end of the day at Yas Marina.

The only rookie Formula 1 starter in 2022, Chinese Guanyu Zhou took Alfa Romeo to fifth place, followed by Estonian Jüri Vips, who with Red Bull caused one of the red flags of the day when he crashed at turn 14.

Pato O’Ward stole the show on the morning of testing with McLaren (Photo: McLaren)

Daniel Ricciardo, from McLaren, was the leader of the session among the mule cars, models adapted for the test with 18” tires that will be used from the 2022 season. The Australian’s time was 1s6 slower than that of O’ Ward, by comparison, earned him eighth place overall, behind Nick Yelloly, who guided the Aston Martin.

In his first appearance on the track after winning the world title, Max Verstappen took 17th place driving the Red Bull mule car. The Dutchman closed behind Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Valtteri Bottas (who debuted for Alfa Romeo), Antonio Fuoco (Ferrari), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Logan Sargeant (Williams ) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Wednesday marks the final day of testing in Abu Dhabi. Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi is confirmed by Haas. Williams will not participate in the day because it does not have a mule car, a decision taken weeks ago.

F1 2021, Collective Testing, Abu Dhabi, Day 1:

1 N OF VRIES Mercedes 1:23,191 77 two LAWSON AlphaTauri Honda 1:24,517 +1,326 125 3 THE PIASTRI Alpine Renault 1:24,523 +1.332 131 4 P O’WARD McLaren Mercedes 1:24.607 +1,416 92 5 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:25,142 +1,951 119 6 J VIPS Red Bull Honda 1:25,198 +2007 97 7 N YELLOLY Aston Martin Mercedes 1:25.333 +2.142 118 8 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:26,252 +3.061 95 9 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:26,579 +3.388 143 10 R SHWARTZMAN Ferrari 1:26.694 +3.503 73 11 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:26,989 +3,798 87 12 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo 1:27,183 +3,992 127 13 FUOCO Ferrari 1:27,324 +4.133 146 14 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:27,348 +4.157 131 15 L SARGEANT Williams Mercedes 1:27,476 +4.285 92 16 AND OCON Alpine Renault 1:27.553 +4.362 128 17 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:28,013 +4.822 124 18 G RUSSELL Mercedes 1:28,062 +4.871 132 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:29,099 +5,908 100

The dramatic final lap of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP (Video: TSN)

