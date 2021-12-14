De Vries leads first day of Formula 1 team testing in Abu Dhabi

Dutch Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries led F1 test in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Reproduction)

VERSTAPPEN CHAMPION OVER HAMILTON: ALL ABOUT F1 2021 | Paddock GP #272

Dutchman Nyck de Vries closed the Tuesday (14) post-season test of Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi in the lead. The Formula E champion, who drove Mercedes at Yas Marina, recorded a time of 1min23s194 in the final stretch of the day, taking the first place from the hands of New Zealander Liam Lawson, who in his debut in an F1 car took AlphaTauri to the second place.

The third position was occupied by Oscar Piastri, current Formula 2 champion and who guided Alpine, followed by Mexican Pato O’Ward, from McLaren, who after leading the morning, took fourth place at the end of the day at Yas Marina.

The only rookie Formula 1 starter in 2022, Chinese Guanyu Zhou took Alfa Romeo to fifth place, followed by Estonian Jüri Vips, who with Red Bull caused one of the red flags of the day when he crashed at turn 14.

Pato O’Ward stole the show on the morning of testing with McLaren (Photo: McLaren)

Daniel Ricciardo, from McLaren, was the leader of the session among the mule cars, models adapted for the test with 18” tires that will be used from the 2022 season. The Australian’s time was 1s6 slower than that of O’ Ward, by comparison, earned him eighth place overall, behind Nick Yelloly, who guided the Aston Martin.

In his first appearance on the track after winning the world title, Max Verstappen took 17th place driving the Red Bull mule car. The Dutchman closed behind Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Valtteri Bottas (who debuted for Alfa Romeo), Antonio Fuoco (Ferrari), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Logan Sargeant (Williams ) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Wednesday marks the final day of testing in Abu Dhabi. Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi is confirmed by Haas. Williams will not participate in the day because it does not have a mule car, a decision taken weeks ago.

F1 2021, Collective Testing, Abu Dhabi, Day 1:

1N OF VRIESMercedes1:23,19177
twoLAWSONAlphaTauri Honda1:24,517+1,326125
3THE PIASTRIAlpine Renault1:24,523+1.332131
4P O’WARDMcLaren Mercedes1:24.607+1,41692
5G ZHOUAlfa Romeo Ferrari1:25,142+1,951119
6J VIPSRed Bull Honda1:25,198+200797
7N YELLOLYAston Martin Mercedes1:25.333+2.142118
8D RICCIARDOMcLaren Mercedes1:26,252+3.06195
9L STROLLAston Martin Mercedes1:26,579+3.388143
10R SHWARTZMANFerrari1:26.694+3.50373
11C LECLERCFerrari1:26,989+3,79887
12V BOOTSAlfa Romeo1:27,183+3,992127
13FUOCOFerrari1:27,324+4.133146
14Y TSUNODAAlphaTauri Honda1:27,348+4.157131
15L SARGEANTWilliams Mercedes1:27,476+4.28592
16AND OCONAlpine Renault1:27.553+4.362128
17M VERSTAPPENRed Bull Honda1:28,013+4.822124
18G RUSSELLMercedes1:28,062+4.871132
19M SCHUMACHERHaas Ferrari1:29,099+5,908100
The dramatic final lap of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP (Video: TSN)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.

