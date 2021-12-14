Dentist suffers an attempted rape and is saved by her fiance, after sending a message via WhatsApp

Victim sent a message via Whatsapp to her fiance, who remained alert during the service (Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Dentist suffered rape attempt during care

Woman texted her fiance before starting to see the patient

Groom entered the room and managed to immobilize the suspect, who was arrested

Being able to send a WhatsApp to her fiance saved a dentist from an attempted rape. The case happened on Monday night (13) in Fortaleza. The woman received a patient for an appointment, marked by social networks, and when the man arrived, she realized that she was in danger. The suspect has been arrested.

The professional sent a message to the fiance saying that the man was “strange” and that she was scared. “Where are you? I’m going to see a patient now. He’s weird. Come soon please. I’m scared of him”, wrote the dentist, in messages revealed by TV Verdes Mares.

In an interview with the TV station, she said that the man got in touch through social networks and made an appointment at the last available time. Upon arrival, the attendants who work at the site were no longer there. She locked herself in the room and, only after her fiance arrived, did the treatment begin.

When the professional finished the teeth cleaning procedure, she was attacked. She had cuts to her body and a broken finger.

“We had a melee fight where I took the knife out of his hand, I don’t know how, it really erased from my memory. I got some marks on my hand, here on my wrist, on my toe and ended up fracturing my finger. I got a mark on my leg. When I started screaming a lot, my fiance immediately entered the office and pinned him to the ground,” she told TV Verdes Mares.

The groom would have heard the attacker say that he tried to buy a handgun and that he would kill the dentist and then kill himself. “My fiance reported that when he walked in he was grabbing me from behind because I really can’t remember how nervous I was at the time. He also assumed to my fiance that his intention was to rape me and then kill me and then kill himself. He also confessed in testimony that he tried to buy a gun, but he couldn’t and that’s why he used a kitchen knife”.

The case was registered at the Police Station for the Defense of Women. The dentist says she fears the aggressor will be released.