Departing at Palmeiras, Luiz Adriano may have an unusual destination

Credit: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

One of the main players of Palmeiras in the conquest of the Triple Crown in 2020, the center forward Luiz Adriano lost a lot of space at the club this year after many problems with injuries and conflicts with the Alviverde fans.

Therefore, the board and the player’s staff are already talking about his contract, valid until June 2023, to be terminated and he can work at another club in 2022.

Internacional, the club that revealed Luiz Adriano in 2006, is the speculated most likely destination, but, according to journalist Ekrem Konur, from “Fichajes.net”, specialized in the ball market, the Palmeiras shirt 10 has offers from unusual markets.

According to Konur, teams from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, countries in the Middle East, have already made offers for the Brazilian striker, who is still analyzing.

This season, Luiz Adriano, 34 years old, played only 35 games with Verdão and scored only five goals.

Companion in the attack of Palmeiras should also leave

Another forward from the alviverde team is also close to closing a deal to leave the club in 2022.

Despite having renewed his contract in June this year for another season – until December 2022 -, Willian Bigode has offers from Fluminense, Cruzeiro and Santos to leave.

Bigode also played little role in 2021 (35 games and 10 goals) and can accept leaving Palmeiras to play more often in the last years of his career.

