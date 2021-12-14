Deputy Daniel Donizet’s office, from PL, is target of operation that investigates ‘crack’ in the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District | Federal District

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Deputy Daniel Donizet’s office, from PL, is target of operation that investigates ‘crack’ in the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District | Federal District 6 Views

The Civil Police and the Public Ministry of the Federal District (MPDFT) carried out search and seizure warrants in the office of District Deputy Daniel Donizet (PL), in the Legislative Chamber (CLDF), this Tuesday morning (14), to investigate complaints of “rachadinha” involving parliamentary advisors.

The operation, called “Melinoe”, pointed out that servers signed time sheets and did not show up for work, even before the remote work was implemented, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • CLDF: deputy takes dog to plenary after releasing pets in the Legislative Chamber

Operation fulfills search warrants for seizure at CLDF — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução

THE TV Globo contacted Daniel Donizet, but did not get any feedback until this article was published.

The investigation began in 2019, after allegations that some civil servants were not exercising their functions and transferred part of their salary to the district deputy, through the head of the cabinet. The names of the others involved were not disclosed.

Police comply with search warrants for arrest in Luziânia (GO) in an operation that investigates the practice of ‘cracking’ in the office of district deputy Daniel Donizet (PL) — Photo: PCDF/Divulgação

During the operation, agents also fulfilled the court orders in Luziânia (GO), in the surroundings of the Federal District.

The term Melinoe, which gives the operation its name, alludes to the Greek goddess of ghosts.

Read more region news on g1 DF.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

UN agency recognizes new Arctic temperature record: 38º C

A temperature of 38°C in the Russian city of Verkhoyansk on June 20, 2020 has …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved