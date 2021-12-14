Despite the decision, travelers in Confins do not have their vaccination passport charged – General

This Monday (13), the requirement for a vaccination passport began to apply. In the photo, Arthur Melo, Welder Melo and Simone Melo (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/Light Press)

Anyone who arrives in Brazil is required to present proof of vaccination. what determines the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The measure came into effect this Monday (13/12) at airports across the country. However, nothing strict at the Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the Metropolitan Region, which receives foreign travel in Minas Gerais. which is guaranteed by 59-year-old lawyer Welder Melo. He, who was traveling to Lisbon, Portugal, with his wife and teacher, Simone Melo, 55, and their son and musician, Arthur Melo, 24, to settle personal disputes, reported that he did not need to present his proof of vaccination to disembark in Belo Horizonte. According to him, just the antigen test was enough. The comparison with the health surveillance system at Portuguese airports was unavoidable.

“The airports, at least in Lisbon, are very strict. We go through three lines, and they tape their arms, demanding the vaccine passport and the test. And here, when we arrived, they just asked us for the test. And it wasn’t proof of the vaccine at any time for any of the three of us. They only asked for the test. In fact, back in Lisbon, we had to fill out a form from Anvisa, if not, we wouldn’t get on the plane, but that’s all,” he details.

Product analyst Lucas Paio, 36, also did not need to prove that he was immunized to enter Brazil after his season in Berlin, Germany. According to him, not even on his stopover in Portugal, the vaccine passport was required: only when boarding on German soil.

Back in Brazil, Lucas Paio says he didn’t need a vaccination passport to enter Brazil (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/Light Press)

“I boarded in Berlin, passed through Lisbon and arrived in Belo Horizonte. In the check-in queue, the attendant asked me for proof of vaccination, which I have from the European Union, the application, asked me for a negative COVID test and the forms from Anvisa and Portugal, if I have symptoms or not. Afterwards, no one else asked me for proof of vaccination, neither on entry to Brazil nor in Portugal. In Belo Horizonte, it was just my personal passport and the test”, he says.

Student Jlia Colchete, 15, arrived in Brazil with a warm family party. However, despite the tranquility of arriving in the country of origin, there are no demands. According to her, the only thing that was asked of her on Brazilian soil was her passport. And no, it wasn’t the vaccine.

Julia Colchete received a warm welcome this Monday upon arrival at the airport (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/Light Press)

“I was not asked for proof of vaccination or coronavirus test upon arrival in Brazil. I arrived from Dublin, Germany, and made a stopover in Portugal, and I noticed a big difference in the organization of the countries in relation to Brazil. I found it very rigid in other places, always asking for the COVID-19 test and proof of vaccine. Here in the.”

According to the decision of the Supreme Court, the presentation of the vaccine passport is only exempt if there is a medical impediment, if the traveler is from a country where there are no vaccines at all or in exceptional situations. Furthermore, due to the recent attack on the SUS systems, Brazilians who find it difficult to prove their vaccination may have a negative PCR test.

ANVISA

The post of the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), responsible for inspection and control at airports during the pandemic, as well as for the vaccination passport, was closed at Confins airport during part of this Monday afternoon. On the door, a notice informed that “there is, to date, no guidance from the WHO or the Ministry of Health to insert proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in the CIVP”.

However, in a note dated this Monday (13/12), Anvisa informed that it has notified all its border posts, especially at airports, for immediate compliance, of the decision to collect proof of vaccination. Furthermore, the entity states that, given the immediate effect, without a deadline for adaptation, there is a need for specific assessments, especially in relation to passengers already on the move or in transit at the time the decision was issued.

“Thus, Anvisa began charging for proof of vaccination at the same time as it carries out specific assessments for cases in which the traveler may be harmed by the change in rules between the period of departure and arrival in Brazil. The charging and guidance of travelers is being implemented throughout this Monday (13/12) at all airports with arrivals of international flights, so that passengers have already been questioned regarding the requirement of the document”, says the note.

Finally, Anvisa states that it is waiting for the edition of the Interministerial Decree with greater detail on the rules for the entry of travelers into Brazil, so that it can carry out operational adjustments that may be necessary.