Did F-1 end in the 90s? Homes are more and more wrong – Sports

I have not seen senna. Maybe that’s why, for me, it’s so easy to say that this story of Formula 1 ‘ending up in the 1990s’ is pure bullshit.

One of the first memories I have of F-1 is seeing my father watching races on Sunday mornings. This was already in the 2000s. Not very excited, he followed the competitions and timidly rooted for the Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya, who piloted in teams like Williams and McLaren.

These were difficult times for Brazilian pilots, among the vices of Barrichello in 2002 and 2004 and the rise of Pasta, until his also traumatic second-in-command in 2008. My father liked Montoya, perhaps for the simple fact that he was South American.

Already at the beginning of the last decade, Brazilians seemed even more disillusioned with Formula 1. Our flag became a supporting role in the category, until it disappeared altogether in 2018.

But it doesn’t matter what flag each one carries on their backs when Lewis Hamilton, a world citizen, motorsport legend and champion of important causes, opposes a young man with daring driving, and now world champion, called Max Verstappen.

AND when the championship is decided on the last lap, as happened, to the Brazilian unhappiness, in 2008, there is no one who does not hold their breath until they know who crossed the finish line in front. Lewis and Max are already the Senna and Prost of my generation. And even Prost himself praised the rivalry between the two.

“When I saw the race on Sunday [GP da Arábia Saudita], wanted to leave a message that with Ayrton [Senna], I would say: ‘Look, Ayrton, we were just boys compared to that.’ Because it’s an absolutely amazing thing what’s happening.” said the French four-time world champion.

Okay. We know the entertainment was guaranteed to the end. The pilots did their part. AND Nicholas Latifi, with his beat five laps from the end of the Yas Marina Grand Prix, in Abu Dhabi, collaborated.

But other factors may help explain how F-1 maintains and expands its audience. In Brazil and other countries.

The first factor is the sport internationalization. How many Brazilian children don’t grow up today rooting for European clubs? Watching the Champions League to see the Barcelona, The PSG, The Real Madrid or the Manchester United? It is not difficult to identify with Briton Hamilton or Dutchman Verstappen and root for one of them.

Another important component is the adaptation of Formula 1 to new media contexts. Of the games to the streaming, the category is present.

‘Drive to Survive’, documentary series from Netflix which will win its 4th season in 2022, is one of the best products behind the scenes that the sporting universe has available today. And their episodes have brought a lot of new fans to the category, especially in markets where F-1 is looking to establish itself, like the United States.

A survey of the Nielsen showed that after ‘Drive to Survive’ debuted on Netflix, the audience of F-1 events grew 77% among people aged 16 to 35. Bingo! It is precisely the target audience that the category seeks to reach in order to remain relevant.

It is also interesting to note, in a new survey published in October this year, that the participation of the female audience in the category grew from 10% to 18.3% in the last four years. Click here to see the full Motorsport survey (in English).

In 2020, despite the cancellation of races due to the pandemic, and a championship calmly decided by Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1 had an average 87.4 million viewers per race. This year, the numbers are not yet consolidated, but the cinematographic dispute between Verstappen and Hamilton should guarantee the largest audience in history.

Around here, we are already rubbing our hands for the episode about the Abu Dhabi GP in the documentary series.

The data also show how social networks, especially the twitter, have become important showcases for Formula 1. Anyone who uses the ‘bird’s net’ here in Brazil knows: one race on Sunday morning is enough for the list of most talked about topics on the site (the trending topics) are taken from terms related to Formula 1.

During this Sunday morning, with the incredible Max-Lewis dispute, only 28 of the 30 most published expressions on Twitter were about F-1. Terms like Michael Masi, director of racing at the FIA, or ‘ON THE LAST ROUND’, to refer to the electrifying outcome of the race.

But none of this would be so effective if the pilots themselves were not inserted in the logic of new media. And it is natural that they are. THE average age of competitors in 2021 was 28 years, even if names like Fernando Alonso (40) and Kimi Raikkonen (42) pull the index up.

In general, they arrive younger and younger and, of course, fully integrated into F-1’s digital strategy. Charles Leclerc, gives Ferrari, for example, is a phenomenon of Twitch, the live broadcasting platform.

Pilots became real stars. How to forget the reception they received here at the Brazil during the Interlagos Grand Prix? Leclerc, Norris and Russsell, for example, were approached by diverse and diverse fans, especially young people, a la ‘international artists’, with lots of screams, photos and autographs.

But none of this would be possible without the figure of Lewis Hamilton.

It’s still amazing that the Brit is the single black of the 72-year history of the most important category in motorsport. But what he’s already done on and off the track was key to F-1’s strategy of drawing more attention to itself.

Millions of people, who were previously not represented in the modality, started to see an icon inside the cockpit. A driver who understood his greatness as a seven-time world champion and also became a symbol of struggles against the racism, a sex discrimination and by environmental causes.

F-1, in a tone less fiery than Hamilton’s, adopted the slogan #WeRaceAsOne (We run as one), in addition to discourses and practices more focused on sustainability and diversity. Even though the holding of tests in countries like the Saudi Arabia, where Hamilton wore a helmet in defense of the LGBT community, is a contradiction to the attempt to seek a more diverse environment in the category.

All this change in Formula 1, from the great graphics on TV broadcasts to the expansion to strategic countries, took place especially after the sale of the category to the North American group Liberty Media Corporation, in September 2016, in a deal valued at US$8.5 billion (about R$27 billion at the time).

It was the fundamental step that ensured F-1’s entry into the 21st century.

Here in Brazil, after lack of agreement between liberty and Globe, the races ended up in the band in this year. With professionals who were from the Rio de Janeiro network and more time for tests, training and analysis by the commentators, the level of transmission rose. Anyone who is a fan of Formula 1 felt comfortable with the new channel, which continues with the broadcasting rights for the next season.

The audience did not disappoint either. F-1 became one of the biggest band’s Ibopes, which beat Globo itself with the GP in Brazil and also in the final GP of the season, in the United Arab Emirates.

To the despair of nostalgic people, the old Formula 1 is alive and living.

My father, with more than half a century of life, who saw the category little excited for 20 years, this last Sunday did not leave the TV front. Max Verstappen’s last-lap victory, with an Oscar-worthy script and some controversy, was the icing on the cake in one of the best seasons ever. That in 2022 they continue to offer us a beautiful dispute.

*João Abel is editor of Drops, on Estadão Instagram, author of ‘Bicha’ and co-author of ‘O Contra-Ataque’.