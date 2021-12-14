”Didn’t do more than the obligation”

Zezé Di Camargo spoke about his old marriage to Zilu Godoi and surprised the audience

The documentary series of the Camargo family, on Netflix, is having a great success and remains in the top 10 of the platform!

In its first episodes, Zeze di Camargo (59) talked about his old relationship with Zilu Godoi (63), mother of three children, Igor (27), Camilla (36) and Wanessa (38).

The country singer spoke about the issue of some fans pointing out that the businesswoman has a great influence on his success. Without speaking out, Zezé said that Zilu did nothing more than his obligation when they were married.

“Life as a couple, suffering belongs to both of them. She had her part, I had mine. She didn’t make me, she was the woman who was on my side. Now, to say that she made my success, that if it wasn’t for her… Sorry, she didn’t do more than her duty as a woman to be on my side”, he said.

It is worth pointing out that their marriage lasted over 30 years. They broke up in 2014 and since then have been involved in many controversies and legal problems.

Zilu talks about Zeze in series

The businesswoman also spoke about her ex-husband and stated that she needs to learn to forgive. Zilu also tore up praise for the singer in his role as a father.

“I have to learn to forgive because I haven’t got this gift yet. One day I want to take it out of me,” she said, who continued: “He’s a big daddy. I even say, I stayed at home, took care of it, traveled, went to school, and the children are more in love with their father than their mother.”

– Zilu Godoi on documentary É o Amor: Camargo Family: ”Gratitude for being part of this story”





