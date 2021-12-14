Discouraged by doctors, Anapolino makes a comeback, relearns to walk and becomes a super athlete

The 8th of April 2016 was the beginning of a turning point in the life of Leandro Tomé, 55 years old. That day, he was admitted to a hospital without being able to walk, with a very severe health condition.

To the Portal 6, the owner of a parking lot in downtown Anapolis, revealed the emotional story of how he overcame difficult times and anchored himself in the race to get back on his feet. Literally.

Leandro entered the health unit with severe anemia, inflammation in several nerves, liver problems and deterioration of brain functions. All this, caused by excessive drinking.

“I spent at least eight, nine years, just on nights out, in the promiscuous life. There was a lot of alcohol every day, going out into the night, bad food, everything far from a life with physical and mental health”, he recalled.

The merchant remembers that he had to be taken to the hospital in a wheelchair, without the strength to even get up. It was then, during the recovery process, that racing came into his life.

“Starting running was a way to relearn how to walk and it was the best fit for my state of health”, explained the trader.

He took his first steps, started walking safely and from there, it was time to hit the road.

Leandro’s first major journey was in 2017, when he walked from Goiânia, more precisely from the Padre Pelágio sector, to Trindade. “I expected to do only 2 km, but I managed to do 17 km, even in my condition”.

With strong arthrosis in the knees and feeling pain, the merchant explained that most doctors discouraged the practice of the sport. But for him, the joy of running gave life an extra boost.

“Nowadays, my spree is the race. I learned with her to have resilience, to be stronger, I learned to overcome everything. It has now become part of my good habits.”

Leandro, who has already participated in three 21 km half marathons – one in 2018 and two in 2019 – pointed out that he found a very aggregating environment in this environment.

“For me, running is the most collective individual sport there is. We meet with teams, there are several people who support each other”, he said.

Due to the pandemic, the merchant could not compete in more circuits of the kind. Despite this, he maintains his good habits and continues to run. “The race fills any and all voids in my life”, he highlighted.