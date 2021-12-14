Discover the great benefits of propolis for health

Propolis is a resin produced naturally by bees. It is a brown, sticky substance made from the sap of trees with bee saliva. Furthermore, it also serves to build, coat and protect hives. However, the benefits of propolis extend to humans as well.

There are currently over 300 different types of propolis that range in color from brown (most common), green or red. It can also be found as an extract, powder or in the base of cosmetic products, ointments and creams.

Almost all are made mainly from polyphenols, a compound with antioxidant properties and which has other substances that have many benefits for the body, such as:

Strengthen the immune system

One of the best known properties is its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and immunomodulating action, which makes our body shielded against infections.

For this reason, propolis is indicated to help in treatments against infections of the respiratory system, as it can help those who suffer from tonsillitis, flu, colds and sinusitis.

Helps in healing

It is a fact that propolis is excellent in the treatment of burns and skin injuries: studies show that they act on wounds, preventing the action and proliferation of bacteria, fungi and yeasts.

In addition to protection, it also speeds up the healing process, so it is recommended to rub propolis into the injured tissue every three days to treat and restore minor burns.

against herpes

Some ointments for the treatment of herpes in the mouth or genitalia already contain propolis in their composition and this helps to reduce symptoms and heal wounds faster.

Research indicates that by applying propolis 3 to 4 times a day to a wound, the healing process is more effective than with other disease-specific products.

Treats thrush and gingivitis

The antimicrobial properties of propolis can help a lot when we have thrush and gingivitis, because in addition to helping to combat it, it also prevents these problems. Furthermore, it is very easy to use: we only need to do a mouthwash.

