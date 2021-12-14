Discover the zamioculca, easy to care for and ideal for those with little time

If you like plants but don’t have a lot of time to care for them or want to use them to decorate places that don’t have light, such as the office or living room, for example, zamioculca is a great option. This is because, in addition to being resistant to long periods without light, it can also go without water for some time.

The leaves of this beautiful African plant are hardy, dark green in color and have a showy appearance. The zamioculca does not need to be pruned and can reach a size of approximately 1 meter. Interested? So come with us and learn how to make this plant sprout, grow and still produce seedlings.

Where to start planting?

Given the size it can grow and the development of its root, it is important that it is planted in a large pot, giving it space to grow well and be nourished.

Make layers in the bottom vase, first put some pebbles so that the water drainage happens more easily. Then add some clay as well, and then make a single layer of earth. Important: for every ½ portion of sand, add ½ portion of earthworm humus.

It is an easy plant to care for and grow, but as mentioned above it does well without much water and sun exposure, so it is extremely important that your soil is watered at least once or twice a week, only when is dry. Do not put it in direct contact with sunlight, just the light is enough for it to grow and develop well, making it ideal for winter gardens.

Be careful with children and animals, the Zamioculca, has in its stem, leaves, flowers and branches a toxic substance that when they come into contact with the skin can cause swelling, burning and pain, in addition to other symptoms.

Zamioculca sprouts

Choose healthy, adult branches, cut the leaves carefully and keep the leaflets and the cables that hold the branch. Then prepare the soil. It is important that it is well fertilized and has good drainage, as explained above, the rule is the same. After that, place the sheets with the handles down about 5cm apart from each other.

Place the vase in shade or in half shade, you can water it only with the spray bottle, the important thing is to keep the soil always moist. For the new shoots to come out, it takes about 6 to 7 months. When they leave, transfer them to individual pots so that they develop in a healthy way.