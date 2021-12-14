Distributors begin to pass on a 50% readjustment in piped gas and CNG

RIO – The prices of piped gas used by homes, industries and that sold at gas stations to fuel cars in Rio de Janeiro may suffer a 50% increase in price from next month, according to industry sources. The information was anticipated by columnist Ancelmo Gois last Saturday.

Although not officially confirming the percentage, Naturgy (formerly Ceg) said that starting next month it will pass on the readjustment of the gas (molecule and transport) purchased from Petrobras to the consumer.

Naturgy’s readjustment may be accompanied by increases by other companies.

In public calls to negotiate long-term contracts, valid for four years, Petrobras stipulated that the 50% increase will take effect from January 1, 2022, according to the Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distributors (Abegás).

The increase comes after a sharp increase in the price of piped gas and CNG this year due to quarterly adjustments practiced by Petrobras in its short-term contracts.





Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM turned 70 years old and is about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME The state-owned company suspended the sale process of the Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST), and decided to invest US$ 1 billion in the unit, which began operations in 2014. It is located in the Suape Port Industrial Complex, 45 km from Recife, in Pernambuco . Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST, which was targeted by Lava-Jato, has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum derivatives, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Petrobras has also already sold the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) to the F&M group for R$ 178 million. SIX is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves. Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was sold in August to Atem for US$ 189.5 million. The unit was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

Increase of almost 38% in CNG until November

Until November, piped residential gas rose 20.59% and vehicle gas, 37.78%, well above this year’s average inflation, which was 9.26% in the period.

According to Abegás, Petrobras even proposed a 100% readjustment in long-term contracts, but later reduced this percentage to 50%.

The association has already joined Cade, the body that regulates competition in the country, with a request for a precautionary measure to maintain the current supply contract, for a period of one year.

According to Naturgy, the increase from January “this is an adjustment by Petrobras due to the rise in international gas prices and the variation in Brent (a type of oil that is a reference in the international market) and the dollar” .

The concessionaire said that the costs are not manageable by Naturgy and, therefore, “the price increase does not bring any gain to the distributor”.

The readjustment request has already been sent to Anegersa, the sector’s regulatory agency in the State of Rio. And it will be evaluated by the agency’s regulatory session on December 28th. If approved, it will go into effect on January 1st.

“Due to the urgency and extreme relevance of the topic for Brazil and the State of Rio de Janeiro, the company is also working, as well as several national and Rio de Janeiro entities, so that Cade can guide and judge the process as soon as possible, aiming at equate the theme,” said Naturgy in a note.

In the process at Cade, Abegás asks that prices be maintained until the National Petroleum Agency resolves issues of infrastructure and access to transport that enable a greater offer to distributors.

‘Cheap energy shock’ did not strike

Today, in practice, Petrobras is practically the only company to offer natural gas. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes promised that the country would have a “cheap energy shock” with the sale of Petrobras assets and increased competition in the sector, but the transfer of part of the state’s gas transport network to other companies has yet to resulted in a reasonable volume of gas offer by competitors.

Naturgy reported that it made a public call for contracting gas. The purchase of the supply was intended to serve the captive market of distributors, as of January 2022.

The public offering, said the company, had no other offers at viable prices and technical conditions, with Petrobras being the only company with guaranteed delivery conditions.

Firjan wants maintenance of current contracts

The Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan) defends that the contracts in force for six months be maintained, renewable for another six months, so as not to generate impacts for companies and consumers and “to ensure that the new gas market is in fact able to meet, in an isonomic way, all the states”.

Firjan sent letters to all the authorities involved warning of the losses, putting jobs at risk, in addition to discouraging the consumption and expansion of the use of natural gas in the state of Rio.

“Regardless of the solution that must be found together, consumers cannot be held hostage to an increase that makes business continuity unfeasible and impacts society as a whole.”