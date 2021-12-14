Djonga punches security in the face at Mineirão; artist accuses man of racism

Video shows Djonga punching security guard in the face in stadium box

Rapper Djonga was taken to the police station on Sunday night after attacking a Mineirão security guard in a box at the stadium during Atlético’s game for the Brazil Cup final. In a video obtained exclusively by Itatiaia, Djonga appears punching the security guard in the face just before the end of the first half.

In the police report, the security guard reports that a group of people tried to cross a screening barrier, when the rapper Djonga reportedly cursed him and made threats to the team. After that, the rapper reportedly punched and kicked one of the security guards. The video does not show the reported moment.

Also according to the report in the police report made by the security guard, Djonga would have made a series of threats against the security guard, saying that he would hit him even more and that things would get worse outside the stadium. In an attempt to break up the fight, a second security guard was also allegedly attacked.

From the video, it is possible to see that the attacked security guard is taken by other employees of Minas Arena, the Mineirão concessionaire, out of the box, while Djonga is restrained by acquaintances.

The security guard who was punched in the face reports in the OR that he got dizzy and, after that, they were taken by the Military Police for medical assistance.

Through his press office, Djonga stated that the video circulating on social networks is “just a fragment of what happened yesterday, and it is partial”. According to the note from the rapper’s team, the images do not show the moments that preceded the aggression and that Djonga “returned the physical and verbal attack by the stadium security guard”.

“The case is already being taken care of by the responsible team and, today, Djonga has all its attention focused on the launch of the mixtape AQuadrilha, which brings together talents from the Minas Gerais scene that are part of its label”, says an excerpt of the note.

Also through a note, Minas Arena says that the police report was registered at the station’s police station and that the case is being investigated by the Civil Police. “The Mineirão regrets and repudiates any act of violence, and is available to the authorities to collaborate with the investigations.”

Djonga talked about the matter on his Twitter, check it out below: