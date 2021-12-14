DNF Duel, a new fighting game based on Dungeon Fighter Online, can be tested for free during these days ⋆

In recent days, the Nexon released a series of videos related to the game DNF Duel (fighting game based on dungeon Fighter Online) and many were wondering if a big ad was being prepared. And yes, the answer is yes! As revealed in a new press release signed by the company, the game’s Open Beta will take place between December 18th and 20th… let’s go into the details of the experience?

According to the information that was presented in the release signed by Nexon, the Open Beta of DNF Duel will be available, only on PlayStation consoles, between the 18th and 20th of December. During this period, players will have the chance to check how the game is doing and give feedback on the experience, with a view to helping the development team make the title even better. Remember that the game is also slated to be released on PCs, but for now, there has been no mention of a test round on that platform.

In addition to having released a new trailer (which you can check below), Nexon also talked more about the qualities of the title, highlighting the look and gameplay. Finally, the publisher mentioned that it will soon provide more details for players and invited all interested parties to keep an eye on the information that is being made available through social networks and YouTube. So if you have a PlayStation console, it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for test-related information. For PC players, all that’s left is to wait for confirmation of the Beta or official release.