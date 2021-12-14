Doctor Jairo · Discover the 10 stages of burnout

When we tell someone “I’m sick” or “I’m tired,” we’re actually not giving much information about it. How sick? How tired? Do you have a mild cold or a terminal illness? Are you a first-time parent who hasn’t slept in months or just enjoyed a party that went on all night?

When we talk about burnout, the same thing happens. It can have different stages, from its more common variety of “can’t wait for the happy hour“, to a situation of much more serious chronic stress that significantly impacts the quality of life.

According to experts, there is a model developed by psychologists Herbert Freudenberger and Gail North with the 10 stages of the condition. Know the steps:

Excessive ambition: common behavior for people starting a new job or taking on a new task. There is high job satisfaction, lots of productivity, energy, creativity and a tendency to readily accept responsibility; Start working harder: ambition forces the individual to work harder; Neglect your own needs: starts to sacrifice self-care how to sleep, exercise, and eat well; Conflict displacement: rather than acknowledging that they are trying their best, the person blames your boss, the demands of your job, or colleagues for your problems. No time for non-work related things: begins to drift away from family and friends. Social invitations to parties, movies, and dinners seem harrowing rather than pleasant; Denial: impatience with those around you arises . Rather than taking responsibility for their behavior, the individual blames others, seeing them as incompetent, lazy, and arrogant; Behavioral changes: those who are in the path of burnout can become more aggressive and create friction with loved ones for no apparent reason; Inner emptiness or anxiety: they feel an emptiness or anxiety, and may resort to certain behaviors to deal with these feelings, such as substance use, gambling or overeating; Depression: life loses its meaning and the individual begins to feel hopeless; Mental or physical collapse: here is the syndrome of burnout in itself. This means that the symptoms are so embedded in the person’s life that they are likely to experience a significant mental, physical, or emotional problem instead of occasional stressful situations.

What is it burnout?

The term “burnout” was coined by psychologist Herbert Freudenberger in the 1970s to describe a stressful condition that leads to severe physical, mental and emotional exhaustion. It has its origins in the English expression, which means “burn until it is reduced to ashes” and is used to refer to the state of exhaustion caused by the work.

the syndrome of burnout, as it is known, occurs when chronic work stress is not successfully managed and has three dimensions:

Feeling of exhaustion or energy depletion: tiredness persists even after a few days off; Lack of identification with work or feelings of negativity and demotivation related to employment; Reduced professional performance: people feel bad about the tasks they perform and productivity drops.

The condition can even cause some physical symptoms, such as insomnia, headaches, palpitations and gastrointestinal problems.

According to the National Association of Occupational Medicine (Anamt), The burnout affects 30% of Brazilian workers or around 30 million people. Among the risk factors are time pressure (police and firefighters), lack of communication and support by the employer, unfair treatment and excessive workload.

