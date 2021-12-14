Dollar amends 3rd high, of 1.07%, and closes at R$ 5.674; Stock drops 0.35% – 12/13/2021

The commercial dollar rose 1.07% this Monday (13) and ended the day quoted at BRL 5.674 on sale, even with the intervention of the Central Bank in the market to try to contain the rise. With the third consecutive advance, the currency reached its highest value in a week, since December 6 (R$ 5.69). It was the biggest daily jump in more than a month since October 28 (+1.26%).

The Ibovespa fell 0.35%, after spending most of the day trading with appreciation. The main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) closed at 107,383.32 points — the peak during the day reached around 109 thousand points.

Investors attributed the dollar’s result to seasonal demand for the currency and expectations that the Fed (The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States) proves tougher on inflation this week, signaling an increase in interest rates, which tends to attract resources that are currently invested in other countries, such as Brazil.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

central bank holds auction

The Central Bank once again increased the supply of foreign currency in the exchange market by selling US$ 905 million in physical currency, which helped to remove the currency from maximum levels close to R$ 5.68 on Monday.

It is the second consecutive session in which the BC makes a cash offer of the dollar, an instrument generally used in times of greater scarcity of physical currency in the market.

Earlier, BC had already irrigated the foreign exchange market with US$ 700 million via traditional foreign exchange swap contracts — whose placement is equivalent to a sale of dollars in the futures market.

US interest decision

However, the increase in the money supply was not enough to contain the rally, reflecting expectations that the Fed will intensify the speed of reducing its stimulus towards the end of its monetary policy meeting this week.

Investors expect the Fed to announce an acceleration of the pace of reduction in its monthly bond purchases at the end of its meeting this week, as the US labor market continues to show signs of tightening and inflation remains at a low high levels, proving more persistent than central bank authorities initially estimated.

According to Alexandre Almeida, economist at CM Capital, this leaves the dollar with a global trend of appreciation this week, as the Fed is also expected to anticipate its expectations for interest rate increases in the US, increasing the attractiveness of the US currency.

On Wednesday, when the Fed’s two-day meeting closes, the central bank’s quarterly dot chart will be released, showing its projections for borrowing costs. The latest Fed dot plot, as it is known, had shown the Fed’s 18 officials equally divided on the need to raise interest rates next year.

In addition to the Fed meeting, this week will feature monetary policy meetings of the central banks of the euro zone, Japan, the United Kingdom and Mexico, among others.

*With Reuters