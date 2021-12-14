Dollar appreciates against real in busy beginning of week for monetary policy By Reuters



© Reuters. Bills of 50 reais and 10, 20 and 50 dollars 10/09/2015 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The currency oscillated with a slight increase against the real on Monday, the beginning of a week filled with monetary policy meetings of several important central banks, such as the United States.

At 12:54 pm (Eastern time), the dollar in cash advanced 0.88%, at 5.6620 reais on sale.

Investors expect the Fed to announce an acceleration of the pace of reduction in its monthly bond purchases at the end of its meeting this week, as the US labor market continues to show signs of tightening and inflation remains at a low high levels, proving more persistent than central bank authorities initially estimated.

According to Alexandre Almeida, economist at CM Capital, this leaves the dollar on a global trend of appreciation this week, as Fed monetary policy makers are also expected to anticipate their expectations for interest rate hikes in the US, increasing the currency’s attractiveness. North-American.

On Wednesday, when the Fed’s two-day meeting closes, the central bank’s quarterly dot chart will be released, showing its projections for borrowing costs. The latest Fed dot plot, as it is known, had shown the Fed’s 18 officials equally divided on the need to raise interest rates next year.

In addition to the Fed meeting, this week will feature monetary policy meetings from the eurozone central banks, Japan, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Russia.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, investors’ expectations revolved around the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which will be released on Tuesday, and the Quarterly Inflation Report, also by the BC, in Thursday.

Almeida explained to Reuters that the two documents will be “important for defining market expectations regarding the conduct of future monetary policy” by the Central Bank, which has the potential to impact the foreign exchange market.

The BC began an aggressive cycle of monetary tightening this year, taking it from a historic low of 2% per year. Currently, the basic interest is at 9.25%, after increasing 1.50 percentage point in the last meeting of the .

This, theoretically, is positive for the Brazilian currency, as it “increases the country’s attractiveness for foreign investments, but it is not enough to guarantee an appreciation of the real”, said Almeida, highlighting investors’ concerns about fiscal health and the Brazil’s economic recovery.

Markets will pay close attention this week to monthly services data and the publication of the October IBC-Br reading, seeking clues about the state of the economy after Brazil’s contracted 0.1% in the third quarter.

In the domestic sphere, the focus is still on the process of the PEC dos Precatório in the legislative houses. Earlier this week, the Chamber of Deputies will analyze the changes made by the Senate to the text of the bill, and there are expectations that the entire process in Congress will be concluded by the end of the week.

In the last session, on Friday, the US spot currency closed up 0.69%, at 5.6136 reais on sale.

(Edited by José de Castro)