Donald Trump Jr. Asked Father To Condemn Capitol Invasion, Posts Reveal

Donald Trump Jr. said in a series of text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that his father needed to “condemn” the violence on the US Capitol as it unfolded.

Trump Jr.’s messages, revealed by the House committee investigating the January 6 invasion, provide an idea of ​​the kind of urgent messages that Trump’s top representatives exchanged during the day…

“’He has to condemn this m… as soon as possible. The Capitol Police tweet isn’t enough,” wrote Trump Jr. in a message to Meadows, according to the committee’s vice chair, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Cheney also revealed that after Meadows replied that he agreed, Trump Jr. wrote: “We need a statement from the White House Oval Office. He has to lead now. It went too far and got out of hand.”

Only after numerous requests from congressional aides and allies did the former president release a video in which he urged the mass of his supporters to “come home” while still feeding their grievances about a stolen election.

“These text messages leave no doubt: the White House knew exactly what was going on here on Capitol Hill,” she said.

The congresswoman read aloud the messages – which were exchanged between Meadows and lawmakers, Fox News personalities and the then president’s son – during the meeting, and listed some examples:

“We are under siege here on Capitol Hill.”

“They violated the Capitol.”

“Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol. Breaking windows and doors. Running inside. Is Trump going to say something?”

“There is an armed impasse at the door of the Chamber.”

“We are all helpless.”

“Mark, he needs to stop this. Now.”

“The president has to come out firmly and tell the protesters to dispel. Someone will be killed.”

“The president needs to calm this m…”

“Dozens of texts, including from Trump administration officials, called for immediate action on the part of the president,” Cheney said. “In fact, according to records, several Fox News presenters knew that the president needed to act immediately,” he added.

Laura Ingraham, presenter on the channel, wrote to Meadows: “Mark, the president needs to tell people on Capitol to go home. This is hurting us all. He is destroying his legacy.”

Sean Hannity, who has one of the most watched shows on Fox News, demanded a statement from Trump. “Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol?” he sent to Meadows.

“Still, the president didn’t act immediately,” Cheney detailed, adding that “Donald Trump Jr. texted repeatedly” asking for action from his father.

When Electoral College voting certification finally took place in the early hours of January 7, Meadows received a message calling January 6 a “terrible day.”

“Yesterday was a terrible day. We tried everything we could in our objections,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who is a member of the panel. “I’m sorry, nothing worked.”

Members approved the indictment of criminal contempt against Meadows, which could be voted on by the entire House soon. If approved, the action is sent to court.

