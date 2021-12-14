Grêmio has many problems for 2022, and one of these problems is called Douglas Costa. The athlete has an extremely high salary and will need to leave the club so that the tricolor does not suffer financial problems.

Douglas Costa ended up getting involved in several controversies, which also justifies his leaving the tricolor. But, contrary to what is speculated, the athlete’s fate may not be another club in Brazilian football.

The striker could end up leaving Brazil to hit Qatar or the United States football. Although the ideal for Douglas Costa to compete in the next 2022 World Cup is to stay in Brazil, this doesn’t seem to be a trend.

Club Kiss’ judgment will be interrupted due to Grêmio and Corinthians

The Grêmio attacker was massacred by the press throughout the country. So, to regain peace, he can find an alternative to play abroad. Qatar is a market that has been interested in the athlete for some years, even before he left Europe.

However, MLS (Major League Soccer) also has a strong interest in the player. Douglas Costa would be hired as the ace of some team and would receive a very high salary.

Both destinations seem interesting for the athlete. Because, in addition to offering high salaries, they are in countries with a very high HDI (Human Development Index), that is, they are good places to live, especially if you are rich.

Douglas Costa may have an unusual fate when he left Grêmio

Therefore, it could be that Douglas Costa will not leave Grêmio for another team in Brazil. But yes, by a foreign team, which would allow him to say that in Brazil he only plays for Grêmio. Which would give you a good argument for defense.nder to be very gremista.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Grêmio usually do well against Corinthians in Itaquera

Image: Twitter Reproduction