Douglas Costa receives official proposal for 2022

Douglas Costa’s future is a big unknown for next season. The real certainty is that the player will not stay in Grêmio for 2022. With the drop to the Second Division, the club from Rio Grande do Sul will have another financial reality and will not keep athletes with high salaries.

“It’s very expensive for what Grêmio will compete in, which is the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals, the Copa do Brasil and Gauchão. It’s difficult to keep the squad because of everything I’ve shown”, said Denis Abrahão, Grêmio soccer vice-president.

Furthermore, there is no atmosphere between Douglas Costa and the Grêmio fan. The yellow card followed by cursing, the request to be released for his wedding party two days before the game with Atlético-MG and the goodbye after the goal against the miners undermine the relationship.

In Brazil, Douglas Costa started to have his name linked to many teams in the ball market. Corinthians, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético would be interested in hiring. Speculation aside, the attacker does have an official proposal to change the air.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, there is an offer from a Chinese club (name not revealed). There are also surveys of the American market. Douglas Costa has a contract until June 2022 with Grêmio.

Douglas Costa at Atlético?

Rodrigo Caetano, Atlético’s football director, recently spoke about whether there would be any interest in Douglas Costa.

“We still haven’t sat down to talk about reinforcements and even possible exits. We have a game every three days and the decision for the Copa do Brasil lies ahead”, he said during his participation in the program Bem, Amigos, on SporTV, at the beginning of the week.

