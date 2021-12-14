Drivers found it “confused” and “strange” to bring Hamilton and Verstappen closer

Formula 1 saw a decision to stay in memory in the 2021 season, at last Sunday’s Abu Dhabi GP, and Mercedes decided to go to court. The intention is to change the final result because it thinks that the race direction made the wrong decision, according to the category’s rulebook, when it left only the latecomers who were between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to discount the lap. Pilots who were nearby found it strange and confusing.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

The situation happened in the last five laps, when Nicholas Latifi crashed and forced the safety car on. Verstappen took the opportunity to stop in the pits and change the tires to new softs. Verstappen returned still not knowing if there would be time to green flag again and with four stragglers between him and Hamilton. Initially, the race direction denied all latecomers to resume the lap. A few moments before the green flag for the final two laps, however, he allowed only the stragglers between the two to take the laps. Those who were after Verstappen were not. It’s exactly Mercedes’ complaint.

The English magazine made a compilation with six pilots and all had similar opinions.

In the end, Verstappen won and Hamilton lost the Drivers’ World (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Carlos Sainz: “It was a very strange situation for me, because I was fighting for the podium with Valtteri and the AlphaTauri were behind me on medium tires, while I was on hard wear and tear. At first, they said that those in front of me couldn’t turn around. Then they decided that it was and some could, but Stroll and Ricciardo were still between the leaders and me. I’ve never seen it before, restarting the race with stragglers in front of me as I fight for third place. I think it was strange, something to evaluate and it almost cost me the podium.”

Charles Leclerc: “For me it was kind of weird because I was in the middle of nowhere. We were able to pass the leaders like a lap before the restart and we were in the middle of nowhere. I was fighting for ninth place with Esteban, I think, right up front. But first they told me I couldn’t take my back. In the end, at the last moment, they offered the chance to get back on track. It was weird, yes.”

Lando Norris: “I didn’t really know it was only the first three or four [cinco, na verdade] even Max, so obviously it was made for a fight. Of course it went to TV, for the result. Whether it was fair or not is not my decision. Sometimes they let you through, sometimes they don’t. It’s 50-50%. They said they wouldn’t let us through, so I think it was a message to make sure we didn’t pass. Then, all of a sudden, just for the last lap [mudaram]. I was kind of surprised.”

Fernando Alonso: “When the safety car came in, I thought I would be able to overtake quickly, because that’s what usually happens: you see the safety car’s green light and then you take your lap until they remove the car. But we didn’t get the green light and two laps later the engineer said I couldn’t take the lap and the positions would stay that way. A lap later the green light came on and I asked ‘but do we have a green light?’ They said yes, that I should follow Norris. That’s what I did. It was kind of confusing.”

Sebastian Vettel: “The message came too late, too late. They must have let it pass on the straight, like at other times. Obviously, the guys were fighting up front, so they had to clear the way. It was a shame for us, because we didn’t have a race at the time, with the two of them apart.”

Daniel Ricciardo: “I was confused, because I got the message not to overtake. In my head, I thought ‘this looks ok’, fair enough, because Lewis had a big lead and Max had new tyres. In this way, some cars had to pass if the race started again. Then, I saw some cars pass by and asked if I was supposed to pass. The answer was no. It literally had front row seats for the last lap and was on new soft tires. Honestly, I was speechless. I don’t know what to make of it, I really don’t. I need to understand how it all happened.”

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

VERSTAPPEN CHAMPION OVER HAMILTON: ALL ABOUT F1 2021 | Paddock GP #272

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.