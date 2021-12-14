Duo that robbed lumber company is released during custody hearing in Rio Branco | ac24horas.com

A temperature of 38°C in the Russian city of Verkhoyansk on June 20, 2020 has been recognized as a new arctic temperature record by the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The temperature, more consistent with the Mediterranean than the Arctic, was measured at a meteorological observation station during a prolonged and exceptional Siberian heat wave.

Average temperatures over the Siberian Arctic reached 10°C above normal for much of last year’s summer, fueling devastating fires, causing massive loss of sea ice and playing a major role in 2020, being one of the warmest three years ever. registered.

“This new Arctic record is one of a series of observations reported to the OMM Archive,” said the organization’s secretary general, Petteri Taalas. He also said that “already sounds the alarm of a change in our climate. In 2020, there was also a new temperature record (18.3 °C) for the Antarctic continent”, he added.

WMO researchers are looking at temperatures of 54.4°C that would have been recorded in 2020 and 2021 in the world’s hottest place, Death Valley, California, as well as a new European temperature record of 48.8° C on the Italian island of Sicily last summer, which would set new records in those regions.

“The WMO’s Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes has never had so many simultaneous investigations going on,” said Taalas.

The Arctic is among the fastest warming regions in the world and is warming more than twice the global average.

Extreme temperature and climate change have led WMO experts to add a new climate category, above 66.5⁰C.

The Weather and Climate Extremes Archive includes the world’s highest and lowest temperatures, precipitation, heaviest hail, longer dry spell, maximum wind gust, longer lightning, and weather-related mortality.

Since 2007, the WMO has listed temperature extremes for the Antarctic region (polar regions at –60⁰C or south, corresponding to the land and ice areas included in the Antarctic Treaty).

Verkhoyansk lies about 115 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle and the weather station has been observing temperatures since 1885.

It is located in the northern part of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), in a region of eastern Siberia, which has an extremely severe drought, in addition to a very cold winter and hot summer.

“Fundamentally, this investigation highlights rising temperatures occurring in an important climatic region of the world. Through continuous monitoring and assessment of temperature extremes, we can stay informed about changes taking place in this critical region of the world, the Polar Arctic”, said Professor Randall Cerveny, WMO Climate and Weather Extremes Rapporteur.

“It highlights the need to sustain long-term observations that provide us with benchmarks on the state of the climate system,” said Prof. Cerveny.

Extremes are getting more extreme

It is possible that greater extremes will occur in the Arctic region in the future. When such observations are made, new OMM review committees will be formed to verify the status of such observations.

“The record is clearly indicative of warming in Siberia,” said renowned UK climatologist and committee member Phil Jones.

“Checking records of this kind is important to have a credible evidence base of how the most extreme extremes of our climate are changing,” said Blair Trewin of Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology and another member of the review committee.

Detailed check

The expert committee conducted an in-depth analysis of the available data and metadata, including the interim re-analysis by the European Center for Medium-Term Weather Forecasts (ERA5).

They determined that observations made at Verkhoyansk were consistent with those at neighboring stations, and that equipment, location and logistics were certified by the Yakutia Department of Roshydromet.

Weather conditions were also consistent with the record temperature.

As this was a new climate category for the WMO Archive, the committee requested that the climate data be checked for other arctic extremes for comparison.

Historical research established from the national records of Arctic countries that there were no known temperatures of 38°C or more anywhere in the Arctic.

After rigorous review, the committee concluded that no previous observations in Canada specifically exceeded this figure.

Simultaneously with this investigation, the WMO Extremes Archive also lists the lowest official temperature recorded for areas north of the Arctic Circle as -69.6°C, recorded on December 22, 1991, in Greenland. This value is also the coldest temperature recorded for the Northern Hemisphere.