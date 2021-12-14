Dustin Poirier manifests after loss to Charles do Bronx at UFC 269

D. Poirier was submitted by C. Do Bronx in the UFC 269. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @ufc_brasil

the dream of Dustin Poirier becoming a lightweight champion (up to 70.3kg.) was brutally interrupted in the combat against Charles of the Bronx, last Saturday (11), in the main event of the UFC 269. After being submitted with a rear naked choke in the third round, the American manifested himself for the first time, on his social networks. In the publication, he adopted a mystery about his future in the sport.

“I can do anything I set my mind to. I can fight for another belt. I can go on another sequence (in light). I can grab and climb and go back wherever I want. It’s just, ‘Do I want to?’ That’s the question I need to look in the mirror and answer. Do I want to do it again? Do I want to go down that path again? That answer will come in the next few days or weeks (…) what a beautiful journey, with ups and downs. I’m grateful for all this,” wrote Poirier on his social media.

At 32, Poirier ‘hit the crossbar’ for the second time for the linear title. Previously, the American had disputed the chance against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but also ended up submitted with a rear naked choke. In the UFC since 2011, he has a record of 28 wins and seven setbacks, as well as a ‘no result’ fight.

