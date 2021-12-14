Dynho Alves asks MC Mirella to join forces in ‘A Fazenda’: ‘Bora, my life’ | Television



Dynho Alves is on the farm and asks Mirella for help: Bora, my life – Reproduction

Dynho Alves is on the farm and asks Mirella for help: Bora, my lifereproduction

Posted 13/12/2021 10:17 | Updated 12/13/2021 10:25 AM

Rio – Dynho Alves won the last race of “A Fazenda 13” and was the head of the second special field, in which he faces Solange Gomes, Sthe Matos and Rico Melquiades. Unaware that MC Mirella has filed for divorce while he is still confined, Dynho asked his ex-wife for help. “Bora, my life. Mirella, fix everything there for tomorrow, tomorrow is no sleep until Tuesday”, asked the dancer.

Voting for the second special field begins this Monday and two pawns will be eliminated. “Damn it, Dynho, we’re going down together,” Sthe said. “We’ll go down together, Teté. I never thought of my friend Stefane,” said the dancer. “I never thought, my friend Dynho,” Sthe replied.

Divorce

MC Mirella, Dynho Alves’ ex-wife, decided to file for divorce with the dancer still confined to “A Fazenda 13”. The funkeira does not believe that the relationship that her ex-husband has with Sthe Matos is really “fraternal”. “Dynho took the option of taking on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even ‘fraternal’, as he mentioned. But it is noteworthy that, in addition to the audience, there are family, fans and me , Mirella herself”, wrote the funkeira on social networks.

“Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the moment and irreversible”, he concluded.