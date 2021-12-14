Dynho, Rico, Solange and Sthefane are in the last garden; vote · TV news

The last swidden in A Fazenda 13 has Dynho Alves, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Sthefane Matos. Two of them will leave this Tuesday (14), and the pair that leads the vote will qualify for the final, which takes place on Thursday (16). Who is left to compete for the R$1.5 million prize? Vote in the poll of TV news in this text.

The formation of the hot seat took place on Sunday (12). MC Mirella’s ex won the last race of the season and had the right to choose the three he wanted to face in one of the fields. The other was mounted by MC Gui, who also won the weekend activity.

The funkeiro competed against Aline Mineiro, Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari, but did not do well in the vote. With only 7.44% of the choices, he ended up eliminated. The ex-panicat also came out on Monday (13), with 19.77%. Arcrebiano and the influencer were the first to secure places in the final.

Who stays in A Fazenda 13 on the last farm? The polls are not scientific in nature and only portray a trend on the part of reality show viewers, who choose the Record’s official page.

Last days of The Farm

According to the dynamics informed by Adriane Galisteu, the program on Tuesday (14) will have the elimination of the two in the last field, and the definition of the four finalists. The vote for choosing who will win the R$1.5 million prize will open.

In addition, all those eliminated will return to headquarters for a “condo meeting”. On Wednesday (15), the cast will gather for a farewell party before the final day of the show.

Fernanda Medrado, who rang the bell and withdrew from the game, and Nego do Borel, expelled from the reality show after being accused of abusing Dayane Mello, will not be present in the final dynamics of A Fazenda.

