Elderly person shot in the foot dies in frustrated robbery in Minas Gerais

Crime scene is about 10 kilometers from the city of Monte Alegre (photo: Vincius Lemos/Disclosure) The Civil Police is investigating the death of a 69-year-old man, shot in the foot, on a farm in the municipality of Monte Alegre de Minas. The Military Police searched for nearly 12 hours and the suspects were not found. Apparently, the case is a failed robbery attempt, which ended in the farmer’s murder.

The victim was milking the cattle when she was surprised by two men. One of them was armed. From the property’s headquarters, the farmer’s wife heard the noise of the shot, looked at the corral and noticed that the two men and her husband were leaving the area, with the victim having a limp.

The witness then shouted that he had called the PM, which drove away the invaders. The husband was watched on the veranda of the headquarters by his wife. The couple was alone on the rural property, which is about 10 kilometers from the city of Monte Alegre.

The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was called, but when he arrived at the scene, the elderly man had already died. The PM started the searches, but there was little information that could help identify the criminals.

It is not known exactly what caused the man’s death, who may have lost a lot of blood or even been hit on the head. The autopsy performed at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Ituiutaba will be able to provide more details about the injuries and help with the investigation.

The man being buried in Uberlndia.