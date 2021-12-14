Eliminated, MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are surprised to discover that Dynho is no longer married to Mirella | Television



Rio – Aline Mineiro and MC Gui were eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” on Tuesday night in a dispute with Marina Ferrari and Arcrebiano, who have already conquered the place of finalists in the reality show on Record. While participating in “Decompression Cabin”, MC Gui and Aline received some information about what is happening outside of the program and were very shocked to discover that MC Mirella has filed for divorce and is no longer married to Dynho Alves.

The two have discovered that the weather is not looking good for them either. “Are you guys worried about something?” Lucas Selfie joked. “We came here knowing you were going to strafe”, replied MC Gui.

Then Selfie talked about Mirella and Dynho. “Mirella is already out of the house, she has already filed for divorce,” he said. “But I have good news: Sthe’s fiance also got out of love,” added Lidi Lisboa. Aline was worried. “Are you serious?” he asked. “Mirella left the house,” Lucas Selfie said once again. “The entire internet wanted the two (Mirella and Sthe’s fiance) to make out,” he added.

“So we didn’t see what you saw, we didn’t see anything great about Dynho and Sthe,” explained MC Gui.