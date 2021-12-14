Elon Musk announces that Tesla will accept Dogecoin and cryptocurrency fires 33%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced this morning that the company will accept payments in Dogecoin (DOGE) for the purchase of merchandising products such as t-shirts and gifts. There is no forecast to release the acquisition of branded vehicles with the cryptocurrency.

Still, the announcement, via Twitter, strongly impacted the price of the meme coin, which soared 33 percent to $0.21 in yet another show of strength to influence markets the day after Musk was named Person of the Year by Time magazine.

“Tesla will make some products buyable with Doge and see what happens,” said the billionaire.

Musk has been a public supporter of Dogecoin since the end of 2020. In February of this year, he tweeted the word “Doge” and a play on the expression “going to the moon,” and sparked a sudden spike in the currency’s price. In the same month, he posted an edited photo of “The Lion King” including a Dogecoin mascot Shiba Inu dog, and the asset’s value soared again.

In May, he revealed he was working with developers to improve Dogecoin’s efficiency, which has boosted crypto’s market value by 22%. In June, he tweeted that it was “important to support” a proposal that sought to reduce Dogecoin’s fees.

Musk defended the meme coin again in Monday’s Time cover story. Stating that Bitcoin (DOGE) would not be a good substitute for transactional currency, he pointed out that Dogecoin would be better suited for this task, even though it was originally created as a joke.

″[O] Bitcoin transaction volume is low and cost per transaction is high,” he said, noting that DOGE “encourages people to spend, rather than being a treasure trove of value.”

Cryptoactive experts, however, have historically criticized Tesla’s CEO position, saying that Dogecoin does not have advanced enough technology to become a benchmark in payments. One of the problems is, for example, its high level of centralization, with few investors holding a large part of the asset’s supply.

Despite the praise for Dogecoin, the executive is not one of the biggest optimists about cryptocurrencies as a whole. In the same interview, he stated that, unlike most enthusiasts, “he doubts that cryptos will replace fiat money.”

