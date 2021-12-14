Erica discovers Barbara’s rottenness and unmasks her rival

In the next chapters of a place in the sun, Erica (Fernanda de Freitas) begins to be constantly humiliated by Barbarian (Aline Moraes). The pampered little one can’t stand to see the Physical Education teacher’s proximity to her father.

Angry at the relationship between the two, Barbara tries to fire her rival at all costs. Santiago (José de Abreu), however, forbids his daughter to harm the girl, as he is in love with her and enchanted by her son.

Advertising Unable to load ad

For a moment, the wife of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) pretends he’s going to give a truce. But she continues to humiliate the girl whenever she meets her.

Erica is a victim of the acid comments of the Patrician and treated by her while she is away from Santiago. Everything changes, however, when the personal trainer discovers a rotten daughter of Santiago.

She visits one of the family’s apartments and overhears Barbara talking to Janine (Indira Birth). Erica connects the dots and realizes that the naughty is paying the student to use her texts.

With the information, Erica waits for the best moment to unmask Barbara. And it doesn’t take long for that to happen. At a dinner, Barbara teases Santiago’s “friend” in front of everyone.

Tired of being humiliated, Erica releases the truth to anyone who wants to listen. “She didn’t write a line! Janine wrote that story. But as she is poor, low-level and poorly educated, your daughter took the laurels”, says Erica, victorious, making Barbara become a laughingstock and disappointing her entire family.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band.