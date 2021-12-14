Erica is attacked at Santiago’s party and ends up in hospital · TV News

Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​is going to kiss and ask Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) to date at Um Lugar ao Sol. The businessman will host a dinner to celebrate his new phase with his family, but the party will become a case of police. The teacher’s brother-in-law will invade the celebration and attack her. In the fight, Stephany (Renata Gaspar) will be injured and rescued in a hurry. The personal trainer will end the night in a hospital with her sister and son on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

This week, student and teacher will become closer after she finds out the millionaire paid the school to his heir before the boy gets the scholarship. Santiago will then have the courage to open his heart and ask for a chance.

In the chapter of the next day 21 , the public will see the beginning of their romance, and a new shack set up by Barbara (Alinne Moraes). Since she met the personal trainer, the preppy teases her.

The wife of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) has already made the coach resign because she thinks it’s absurd that Erica takes Luan (Miguel Schmidt) to work. In the plot, the teacher only did this because she had no one to leave him with during the classes of the owner of the network in Redentor. Clever, the boy conquered the rich man and became his chess partner.

Danilo Grangheia is Roney (Fabio Rocha/TV Globo)

The house will fall into the same chapter in which the couple kiss because Santiago’s youngest will see Luan with her father in the pool and will cause a scandal. She thinks the boy is stealing her son’s place.

Extremely spoiled, Barbara will insist on adopting a child so that the owner of the Redeemer can move away from the boy. But Santiago will surprise her with a novelty in the chapter on the 22nd: “Erica and I are dating”, she announced.

Police case at the soap opera’s mansion

The man will give a speech about how important it is to have dreams even when you get older. He will then arrange a dinner for his family and girlfriend to get to know each other. Stephany will not be accompanied by her husband, Roney (Danilo Grangheia), but the bully will emerge out of control saying his sister-in-law wants to get his wife a “rich male”.

In the confusion, Renata Gaspar’s character will be attacked with a sharp object and will end up in the hospital. Santiago will see that he can no longer afford Erica to live in her sister’s house and will offer her apart-hotel for her and her son to settle in, even if only for a while.

When they arrive at the property, they will come face to face with Janine (Indira Nascimento), who has already been hosted there by Barbara. The teacher and the heir won’t mind sharing space with the receptionist. With that, who will dance will be Christian’s wife, who will have her secret discovered precisely by Erica, the woman she unjustly persecutes.

Um Lugar ao Sol is written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in all. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is scheduled to end on March 11th.

