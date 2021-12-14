Erupting volcano in La Palma registers strong explosions tonight

The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, which is on the 85th day of its eruption, recorded this weekend a “sudden” reactivation that includes strong explosions that occur at a great distance and even a huge column of ash. In the last few hours, the volcanic activity has varied a lot and this night big explosions are heard.

“The volcano has great explosiveness. Detonations are heard throughout the Aridane Valley. There is emission of pyroclasts and ash. The lava emission caused an overflow an hour ago, which is still being evaluated”, wrote geologist Rúben López on his social network.

According to López, “the Cumbre Vieja volcano is going through some hours of great instability”. “There are very pronounced peaks and dips of activity, as seen by the volcanic tremor signal. We haven’t seen these fluctuations since early September,” he said.

The volcan has great explosion. Detonations can be heard throughout Valle de Aridane. Hay emission of pyroclasts and ash. The emission of lavas caused an overflow at a time that is not appreciated. pic.twitter.com/GzYyZI6kVO — 🏳️‍🌈Rubén López 🇪🇸 (@rubenlodi) December 12, 2021

Itahiza Domínguez, from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), also echoes the conclusion about the volcano’s reactivation. The seismologist highlights that, at the same time, an important emission of ash is being produced in the eruption with a loud noise from the volcano.

Images of the eruption at 7.30 pm Canarian time from the El Pilar forest track / Images of the eruption at 7.30 pm Canarian time from the El Pilar forest track pic.twitter.com/layWtCQVQ0 — INVOLCAN (@involcan) December 12, 2021

Yesterday, after participating in a controlled media visit to the volcano’s slopes, scientists from different organizations such as the IGN itself or the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME) already warned that the population should be cautious with the eruption, as it is. a natural phenomenon that can reverse the trend of falling energy in recent days.

Explosive activity ahora mixed from the Llano del Jable Astronomical Viewpoint, 5.15 pm Canarian time / Explosive activity right now from the Llano del Jable Astronomical Viewpoint, 5.15 pm Canarian time pic.twitter.com/eB4qHnypco — INVOLCAN (@involcan) December 12, 2021

Also the director of the IGN in the Canary Islands and spokesperson for the Scientific Committee of Pevolca, María José Blanco, said at a press conference that while there is still tremor, which indicates the movement of fluids, and emission of sulfur dioxide (SO2), magma near the surface and the eruption cannot be said to have ended.

🟠 #InformativosCR In the controls for the measurement of gases in the #volcan de Cumbre Vieja on the island of #LaPalma alarm signals appear before a real danger of lethality. For this reason, members of the Guardia Civil and INVOLCAN have been forced to leave the area. pic.twitter.com/kfCD3CX4q5 — Canarias Radio (@laautonomica) December 12, 2021

A team from the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Pevolca/Involcan) and the Civil Guard had to leave the La Palma eruption zone this Sunday while collecting data on the volcano. Alarms went off from the potentially lethal gas detection system.

In a video recorded by the Civil Guard and released tonight by the Government of the Canary Islands, two Involcán scientists and an agent are observed collecting data from the eruption at a point located within the exclusion zone, protected by gas masks. At the site, covered in ash, several dead animals are seen, including birds.