Escolinha do Fluminense, 1st live game, father’s team… Felipe Melo had tricolor ties before Flamengo | Rio de Janeiro

When began the rumors of Felipe Melo’s negotiation with Fluminense , soon went viral on social networks a photo of the little player wearing the tricolor shirt. But wait, wasn’t he always Flamengo? would be a fake news?

Isn’t that true? The steering wheel was only seven years old when he took this photo, holding his brother Nicolas in his lap, and dressed in green, white and maroon. Although he was formed in Gávea and revealed by his archrival, where he stayed for 10 years, the first ties in football to Felipe Melo, from a tricolor family, were through Fluminense in Volta Redonda, in the interior of the State of Rio de Janeiro:

– The first team he played was tricolor. My neighborhood in Volta Redonda is small, it only has four streets, and for Felipe to play I used to have a tournament here, with a hall between the streets. And the shirts I bought to wear were from Fluminense, of course. Afterwards, he played for four years in a Fluminense school that used to be here in the city. In this photo, he was seven years old and was wearing a school shirt. I had just arrived home, Nicolas was a newborn – explained Seu José Coelho, Felipe Melo’s father and tricolor from birth:

– My father was a big fan of Fluminense, at the time of the radio, and I used to listen together and I got used to it. We are three male brothers, all tricolor. The problem was the grandchildren, it was very Flamengo (laughs) – joked the father, who also “converted” his wife, Dona Silvana, in tricolor.

Coelho has lived in Volta Redonda all his life, but whenever possible he liked to go down Serra das Araras to watch Fluminense’s games in Rio. And the first time he took little Felipe to the stadium was in Laranjeiras. The future midfielder was only four years old and was one of the 4,243 fans who watched the victory by 3-2 over Goytacaz on May 7, 1988, in the Campeonato Carioca, with two goals by Jorginho and one by Leomir. And he even had “perrengue” to leave:

– We won, and he really enjoyed watching the game at the stadium. But then it was hard to leave. We were going to stay with my mother-in-law, who lived in São Gonçalo, and the game was late at night. We took a bus to Praça XV and from there we would take another to São Gonçalo, but there were a lot of people. So much so that there were two lines, one for those who were going to stay seated and the other for those who were going to stand. But the exchanger warned that there wasn’t going to be another bus, and then there was a riot. The guy I was chatting with in the queue managed to get in and sit down, so he said, “Give me your son and come in.” I gave Felipe the window and took the first step of the bus. He remembers that to this day.

But how did Felipe Melo then “turn” into Flamengo? Seu Coelho tells that when he realized that his son had talent, he even thought of taking him to test in the youth categories at Fluminense, with the help of Deley, the idol of the club that was from Volta Redonda. But the rival was “faster”:

– As he grew up, I even thought about taking him to Fluminense. There was Deley, who is from Volta Redonda. But everything happened very quickly, he played indoors in Barra Mansa, on the pre-mirim team, and the game ended with Nelson Aguiar, who worked for Fluminense and later for Flamengo, contacted me saying he would come a field school. Felipe went there on Saturday, they liked him, and the next week they took him to be federated in Gávea, he wasn’t even 10 years old.

Almost 30 years after seeing his son go to Flamengo, Seu Coelho now feels fulfilled to be able to have him in his heart club. Felipe Melo was announced by Fluminense this Monday afternoon and signed a contract until the end of 2023 at Laranjeiras. And the “owl father” even gave a “helping hand”:

– When Romário once said he was going to play for América-RJ because it was his father’s team, I joked with him. At that time he wanted to return to Brazil, but Palmeiras hired him. Now there were other situations, I don’t know if it was also important to play for my father’s team, but I’m very happy. I joked with him: “Inter is 1,000 KM from here, if I come here I’ll go to every game” (laughs).

Coelho came to Rio and accompanied his son’s first day as a tricolor at CT Carlos Castilho. He assures that the defensive midfielder is excited to play for Fluminense and believes he will lead the “folks of Xerém” along with Fred. And the father already lives the dream of seeing his son a champion as a tricolor:

– Felipe is very happy, he has a lot of encouragement. He’s a guy who likes a challenge, and I think Fluminense will be a challenge for him. Fluminense has good kids, it’s a club that forms, and he’s going to be one of the “grandfathers” along with Fred. People will see how professional he is. No kidding, if you take his career, he’s never been late for any training. He’s a guy who arrives early, sleeps early and lives football, one of those who analyze their own game later.

“He has a huge will to win. Felipe, in my opinion, revolutionized Palmeiras. And this will to beat Fluminense will have. I said to him: ‘My dream is to see you raise a pitcher with Fluminense.’ of the championship, I will be very happy”.

