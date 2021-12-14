https://br.sputniknews.com/20211213/precos-do-gas-na-ue-perto-de-niveis-recordes-apos-berlin-embargar-gasoduto-da-russia-20675199.html

EU gas prices close to record levels after Berlin embargoes Russian pipeline

EU gas prices close to record levels after Berlin embargoes Russian pipeline

Gas prices in Europe are close to returning to record levels after Germany failed to approve the Nord Stream 2 (Northern Current 2) pipeline from… 13.12.2021, Sputnik Brasil

The reference price for gas in Europe rose about 10% on Monday (13) to € 116.75 (R$ 747.11) per megawatt-hour (MWh), just before the record closing price of € 116.78 (R$747.30), writes The Guardian.Europe has experienced record gas prices in recent months due to global tightness in gas supplies. This was exacerbated by the slowdown in Russian gas exports to the continent as negotiations on Nord Stream 2 stalled. Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister, said the Russian pipeline, which would bring gas to the European country through the The Baltic Sea, bypassing Poland and Ukraine, does not meet European energy standards. In November, the German regulator temporarily suspended Nord Stream 2’s certification as an independent pipeline operator. Record highs in the UK gas market in October have raised fears that factories will need to close this winter to protect against the financial blow of rising costs. The rise in prices is also expected to affect the difficult UK energy supply market, following the collapse of 24 suppliers in just over 12 weeks and record increases in domestic energy bills. Construction of Nord Stream 2 began in 2018 and ended in September 2021. However, due to the halted certification process, it still does not transport natural gas from Russia. The pipeline has faced several obstacles during its construction, from concerns about the environment by several European countries, to direct pressure and sanctions imposed by the US, which also sell liquefied natural gas to the European Union.

Jean Edson Ah ah ah. . . That’s it, let the europeans break down and let their industries stop and the people suffer in the cold or pay the absurd price charged by the usa. Russia must steer its gas to China, which is hungry for all the energy it can get, to sustain its gigantic growth. 1

Carlos Tadeu Malavasi Europeans obey orders from the US like puppies in rage. 0

