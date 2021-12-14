European and US futures stocks rise, while Asia falls; Copom minutes and other issues that will move the market today

Futures indices in the US and European markets largely abandoned earlier gains, while Asia posted widespread losses, amid caution over the possible economic impacts of the new Ômicron variant and efforts by central banks around the world to contain the rise in inflation.

Shares in Asian companies have suffered as concerns over Beijing’s crackdown on China’s indebted real estate sector regained traction. The country’s housing slowdown likely undermined economic activity in November.

The Fed’s monetary policy decision, which will be known on Wednesday, could trigger market swings. Investors are grappling with the implications of easing monetary policy support as they await more clarity on Ômicron’s economic threats.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

On the corporate side, Elon Musk is accelerating his divestment of Tesla shares after Twitter posting last month. Musk sold another 934,091 shares for about $906.5 million to cover taxes on the exercise of 2.1 million options, according to regulatory documents dated Monday.

In Brazil, at 8 am, the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) were released, raising the Selic rate to 9.25%, foreseeing another adjustment of the same magnitude at the next meeting.

“It was concluded that the pace of adjustment of 1.50 percentage points, at this time, is adequate to reach, throughout the monetary tightening cycle, a sufficiently contractionary level to not only ensure the convergence of inflation over the relevant horizon, but also to consolidate the anchoring of expectations for longer terms”, highlighted the document.

At 9 am, the IBGE’s Monthly Services Survey is released, which will give a better idea of ​​the activity in the country in October. The consensus of economists consulted by Refinitiv points to an increase of 0.10% in the monthly comparison.

Check out the highlights:

1. Worldwide exchanges

United States

US futures indices rose this Tuesday morning, but zeroed out ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data and the Fed’s meeting next Wednesday. At 10:30 am, producer prices for November will be released, projected to increase by 0.5% on a monthly basis. Already tomorrow, the bets are that the Federal Reserve will accelerate the pace of reduction of the tapering.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The central bank’s asset-buying program is currently forecast to end in June 2022, but several Fomc members have talked of ending purchases sooner.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.12%

S&P 500 Future (USA), -0.28%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.64%

Asia

Asian markets closed lower in today’s session as traders reassess the risk of the new variant as China reported its first omicron case.

Nikkei (Japan), -0.73% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), -0.53% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.33% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), -0.46% (closed)

Europe

European markets operate mixed after rising earlier, with sentiment remaining cautious amid the continued spread of the Covid variant of the omicron. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed yesterday that at least one patient infected with the new omicron variant of Covid-19 has died in the country.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.02%

Dax (Germany), +0.37%

CAC 40 (France), -0.02%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.33%

Commodities

Oil prices trade between gains and losses on Wednesday, against a backdrop of new restrictions being imposed in Europe and Asia amid an increase in coronavirus cases.

WTI Oil, -0.07%, at US$ 71.24 a barrel

Brent Oil, -0.05%, at US$ 74.35 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian exchange was down -0.61%, to 650.50 yuan, equivalent to US$ 102.25

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -3.52% to $47,383.07 (vs. 24 hours ago)

2. Covid

The University of Oxford, UK, published results on Monday showing that two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccines induce few neutralizing antibodies against omicron. This indicates a likely increase in infections in previously infected or fully vaccinated people.

Brazil

In Brazil, the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 170, a drop of 26% compared to the level of 14 days earlier, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 6,173, which represents a drop of 31% compared to the level of 14 days before.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

It reached 139,536,958 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 65.41% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 160,174,849 people, which represents 75.09% of the population.

3. PEC of Precatório

House leaders will meet today (14) at lunch to discuss which points they will approve of the proposed constitutional amendment (PEC) of precatório, but they are looking for ways to authorize the federal government not to pay all its judicial debts (precatório) for 15 years and not just until 2026, as approved by the Senate. Voting is scheduled for the afternoon.

The PEC opens fiscal space for more spending by allowing the government not to pay all of its court orders. According to the text, a limit per year will be created, equivalent to the payment of this type of expense in 2016, adjusted annually for inflation – which, in 2022, will allow the government to spend BRL 44 billion in other areas, of the BRL 89 billion it would have. that pay off.

Senators voted that this authorization will only be valid for 2026, the end of the next government, with the argument that this will prevent a very large stock of unpaid debts, but deputies want to extend this limit until 2036, when the spending ceiling ends ( which prohibits the growth of government expenditures above inflation).

The problem, according to legislative experts, is that the Senate wrote the text about the limit being until 2026 in order to prevent the Chamber from changing the deadline because, if that happens, the bill would have to go through a new vote by the senators, that are against the longer term. They argue that it would not be possible to enact the PEC in this way, but deputies say there are ways to do this. The enactment, however, depends on an agreement between the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and that of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Electoral fund pressure threatens 2022 Budget vote

Parties led by the Centrão sparked a move to overturn Bolsonaro’s veto to increase the electoral fund in 2022 and guarantee R$5.7 billion for next year’s political campaigns.

The group does not accept to release additional resources to the government in 2021 nor to vote on next year’s Budget before the analysis of this veto. The Centrão obstructed the Congress session yesterday (13) and caused the meeting to be cancelled. With this, lawmakers stopped voting on a bill that opens an additional credit of R$ 300 million in the 2021 Budget to grant a gas voucher to needy families starting this year. In addition to this project, the parties also bar the vote on other proposals that free up expenses at the end of the year for the Executive. At the CMO, the order is not to vote even on the 2022 Budget general report before the veto is overturned. This is because the decision on the electoral fund will have to be placed in the budget piece.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Chamber approves railroad milestone

Chamber approved the basic text of the railroads framework and left highlights for another session. So far, the text approved by the Chamber has not changed in relation to the bill approved by the Senate. However, there is still a lack of appreciation of four highlights, which can change the content of the article. The highlights can be analyzed this Tuesday (14).

The bill provides for the authorization for the construction of new railroads, with the Union authorizing the exploitation of rail transport services by the private sector, instead of using the concession or permission. The term of the contract can be from 25 to 99 years, renewable.

4. Copom Minutes

At 8:00 am, the Central Bank published the minutes of the last Copom meeting, in which it increased the Selic rate to 9.25%, foreseeing another adjustment of the same magnitude at the next meeting.

The Copom assessed the appropriate rate of interest rate hike, analyzing its inflation projections using simulations with monetary policy trajectories with different terminal rates, under different alternative scenarios. The Committee also compared scenarios involving adjustment rates greater than 1.50 percentage points with scenarios in which the interest rate remains high for a longer period than implied in the basic scenario.

“It was concluded that the pace of adjustment of 1.50 percentage points, at this time, is adequate to reach, throughout the monetary tightening cycle, a sufficiently contractionary level to not only ensure the convergence of inflation over the relevant horizon, but also to consolidate the anchoring of expectations for longer terms”, highlighted the document.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3)

Petrobras informed that on Friday (10), the production of gas in the Manati field, located in the Camamu Basin, in Bahia, was halted due to the closing of the subsea valve of the export pipeline.

According to the state-owned company, the causes of the occurrence are being investigated.

Grendene ([ativo=GRDN3])

Grendene (GRDN3) announced the advance payment of dividends. The company will release R$71.6 million in dividends, R$0.0794 per share.

Payment will be made on December 28th. To be entitled to the benefit, the shareholder must have possession of the asset by December 16th.

Inter (BIDI11)

The Central Bank approved the acquisition of 100% of Usend’s capital stock by Banco Inter (BIDI11). Usend is a US-based financial technology company with subsidiaries in Brazil, Canada and the UK.

BRF (BRFS3)

The BRF (BRFS3) and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) decided to extinguish a put option held by QIA, which was provided for in a shareholders’ agreement governing the partnership between both companies in TBQ Foods, the Brazilian informed in a statement on Monday. market.

TBQ Foods is a holding company 60% owned by BRF and 40% by QIA, and holds 91.7% of the shares issued by Banvit, a reference in the production of chicken meat in Turkey, which is also one of the largest meat markets ” halal” of the world.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related