Ex-partner of Ávine Vinny withdraws accusation of threat against the singer – É Hit

The former partner of singer Ávine Vinny, Laís Holanda, decided withdraw the complaint against the artist this Tuesday (14). He has been in jail since Monday night (13), after being booked in the act for a threat in the context of domestic violence against the young woman.

With the decision, the investigation process of the case will be archived.

As the lawyers of the investigated former partner, Thais Cruz and Júlia Carlos Saraiva, justified in the resignation, there is no customer interest to proceed with the processing of the case, due to the “conciliatory feasibility existing to end the matrimonial relationship”.

Ávine Vinny has been arrested at the Police Station of Captures and Polinter (Decap), in the center of Fortaleza, since Monday night. He was detained after arguing and threaten Laís Netherlands over the phone, according to the Civil Police.

The victim sought the Women’s Defense Police (DDM) after the connection with the ex, and while recording the occurrence, he received new threats of the singer, a fact witnessed by the security agents themselves.

“During the registration of the procedure, the victim received messages from the suspect with new threats. In light of the facts, the civil police began proceedings that resulted in the suspect’s location and arrest. At the police station, he was booked in flagrante delicto for a threat in the context of domestic violence “.

The ex-couple has a 4-year-old daughter.

Who is Avine Vinny?

Ávine Vinny is 32 years old and is from Sobral, in the North region of Ceará. He started his solo career in 2015 and consolidated his name in forró with several partnerships and shows, signing a contract with Sony Music in 2017.

In 2021, the artist, alongside Matheus Fernandes, interprets one of the most listened songs on a worldwide streaming platform. The hit “Coração Cachorro” was at the top of the charts.

The repercussion, leveraged by social networks such as TikTok, reached the British singer James Blunt. “Coração Cachorro” has, in the chorus, the melody of the song “Same Mistake”, which motivated the international artist to ask for part of the authorship of the hit from Ceará — whose percentage has not yet been defined — and compensation for the music’s previous profits.

Civil Police Note

The Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE), through the Police Department for the Defense of Women (DDM), informs that it arrested a 32-year-old singer in the act this Monday (14th afternoon) for a threat in the scope of domestic violence. The man’s capture took place after the suspect threatened the victim – a 31-year-old woman – with whom he had a relationship for eight years and has a daughter.

The arrest in flagrante occurred after the victim appeared at the DDM to report a threat. During the procedure registration, the victim received messages from the suspect with new threats. In light of the facts, the civil police began proceedings that resulted in the location and arrest of the suspect. At the police station, he was booked in the act for a threat in the context of domestic violence. As for the victim, urgent protective measures were requested from the Court.