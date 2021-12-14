“Extreme phenomena are the new normal”

The United States faces “a new normal” with the proliferation of devastating weather events, warned the director of the American Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), at a time when the country is in shock from the devastation wrought on Friday by a series of tornadoes that swept through several states.

“This will be our new normal,” Deanne Crisswell told CNN television. “The effects we are seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation,” he added. The FEMA director highlighted the “incredibly unusual” and “historic” dimension of these tornadoes for this time of year. The month of December is usually free of this type of phenomenon in the United States. “Even the gravity and the length of time they touched the ground are unprecedented,” he said. “We’re seeing more intense storms, more extreme weather, whether it’s hurricanes, tornadoes or wildfires,” Crisswell told ABC.

Despite this, experts urge caution when attributing tornadoes to climate change. “Tornados are, unfortunately, one of the extreme events where we are least able to attribute specific episodes (or even long-term trends) to climate change,” commented Zeke Hausfather, climatologist at the Breakthrough Institute, on Twitter. “The absence of proof does not mean that there is no correlation, but a certain precaution is justified,” he added.

The effects of climate change on certain meteorological phenomena such as tornadoes are “not very well established so far,” Daniel Swain, a climate researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), also explained in a tweet. “But there is a body of research (…) that suggests that global warming is probably increasing the risks in many regions of the world”, he detailed.

Weather phenomena are “more intense” with the warming, President Joe Biden had stressed on Saturday, after lamenting the dozens of victims caused on Friday night by “one of the worst series of tornadoes in history” in the United States. “Everything is more intense when the weather warms up,” said the president, without establishing, however, a direct causal link between climate change and the disaster that killed at least 94 people, mostly in the state of Kentucky.