Fed decision, Copom minutes and what else you need to know to invest well this week

The investor who thought he could go out of business next week will have to think again. This Wednesday, the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, is expected, with the potential to significantly change the scenario for 2022.

In early November, investors were told that the Fed was worried about inflation and would be putting less and less money into the financial system. Last month, US$ 105 billion were injected and, for December, a lower volume was expected, of US$ 90 billion. If this pace were maintained, the stimulus would end in June.

In late November, however, the scenario built by the market changed. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told a US Congressional hearing that the end of stimulus could come “maybe a few months earlier” given the strength of the economy and high inflation. Analysts redid the accounts and started predicting a new closing period – between April and May.

On Friday the 10th, the picture changed again. Data released by the US government showed that inflation ended the 12 months ending in November at 6.8%, the highest reading since March 1982.

The market reacted well to the indicator initially, with stock prices rising and US interest rates falling. Then there was a reassessment of the scenario and optimism dampened. Some experts have pointed out that the data will prompt the Fed to be more austere to avoid appearing lenient, and that stimulus could end in February.

The next Wednesday will serve to resolve the doubt.

How does this affect your investments

Information about when the Fed will remove the stimulus to the economy is important because only after that will US interest rates rise – which would be negative for stock prices in general, but in particular for those that are most closely related. expectations of future growth. Assets from emerging markets like Brazil, considered riskier, would also be harmed.

Thus, an early end to asset purchases means open doors for interest rate hikes sooner than the market expected, which could sour the mood of investors abroad and in Brazil.

Monday

The Central Bank (BC) releases the Focus Bulletin at 8:30 am, a weekly survey with market expectations for a series of economic indicators. This will be the first report after the increase in the Selic rate by 1.5 percentage points last week, to 9.25% per year, with a clear indication of a new adjustment of the same magnitude at the meeting held on February 1st and 2nd.

Tuesday

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) releases at 8:00 am the minutes of the monetary policy meeting held last week, when the institution indicated that it thinks it justifiable to maintain high interest rates for a long time and until the market expects inflation more in line with the targets of 3.50% next year and 3.25% in 2023.

The Chamber of Deputies must vote on the remaining parts of the PEC dos Precatório, capable of releasing a little more than R$ 46 billion in additional expenses in the 2022 budget. This fiscal space is important because the government is counting on the money to cover mandatory expenses in the year in compliance with the spending cap rule — which limits the growth of public spending to inflation.

In addition, the IBGE releases service sector revenue data for October at 9 am, and China publishes industrial production and retail sales figures at 10:30 pm.

Wednesday

The FGV releases the December IGP-10 at 8:00 am and the BC informs the IBC-Br economic activity index for October at 9:00 am.

Abroad, in addition to the Fed’s decision, at 4 pm, the central bank releases projections for the US economy at the same time.

Thursday

Preliminary readings of purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) on activity in the industrial and service sectors of several countries will be released in the morning.

In addition, at 8:00 am, the BC publishes the quarterly inflation report — in which it presents the institution’s projections for prices and the performance of the economy.

On the same day, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England announce their monetary policy decision at 9:45 am and 9:00 am, respectively.

Friday

Japan’s central bank announces its monetary policy decision at dawn and, at 8 am, the FGV releases the second preview of inflation measured by the IGP-M for December.