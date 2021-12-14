Felipe Melo dreams of Libertadores. But the first mission is to get Fluminense out of Flamengo’s shadow – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

“I am two-time champion of America, I became the only champion to raise two Libertadores in one year, and now I want the third one. I use three words that are of paramount importance in my life: dream, prophesy and fulfill.

“In the act that I closed with Fluminense, I started to really dream of conquering this title that is so awaited by Fluminense fans, and for me too, it doesn’t matter if I already have two.

“So I started dreaming, I started prophesying.

“It will happen, it will happen.

Felipe Melo’s words, when wearing the Fluminense shirt, stirred up the Laranjeiras. With the direction, with the top of the club. Despite the extremely high debt, the 2020 balance showed a negative R$ 768 million, and the perspective for the end of 2021 is not much better, what President Mario Bittencourt wants is a change in posture, in philosophy.

Get out of the shadow of the eternal rival, Flamengo.

And for that, the hiring of Felipe Melo was fundamental.

The club offered what Palmeiras denied: a two-year contract.

Internacional lost the dispute because they did not qualify for the Libertadores.

Fred was the one who defended Felipe Melo the most. Because of his leadership spirit, vibrancy and charging power, and even intimidation of referees and opponents.

The arrival of the defensive midfielder was considered essential by the directors, even more so with the possibility of maintaining Marcão as coach, at the players’ request. The coach gives freedom to team leaders, such as Fred charging his teammates and even making tactical guesses.

In addition to Felipe Melo, Palmeiras may give up another important player to Laranjeiras. William. The 35-year-old forward is coveted by Cruzeiro. Vanderlei Luxemburgo asked to be hired months ago. And Toca da Raposa seemed to be his destiny, until Felipe Melo made a deal with Fluminense. He knows that the striker will not stay at Palestra Itália and, between playing in the Second Division in Belo Horizonte or Libertadores in Rio, playing in the Rio team would be better professionally.

Felipe Melo has always declared himself a flamenguist.

But he guarantees that he was really moved by Fluminense’s proposal and the confidence of a two-year contract.

And the first objective, before the dream of winning Libertadores, is just one.

Ending the hegemony of Flamengo, three-time champion of Rio de Janeiro…