Felipe Melo will play with the 52 in reference to the title that Flu considers World – 12/13/2021

Midfielder Felipe Melo, 38, was announced this early afternoon (13) as a reinforcement for Fluminense. Two-time champion of the Libertadores by Palmeiras, the experienced player will wear the number 52 jersey, in allusion to the Copa Rio title won by the Tricolor in 1952 and which is considered by the club as the World Cup. The achievement will complete 70 years in 2022.

The tournament, for example, is the same one that Palmeiras won the previous year and that the São Paulo club also claims as a world title.

In the case of the tricolor conquest, the competition was held in Rio de Janeiro and featured Corinthians (Brazil), Austria Vienna (Austria), Grasshopper (Switzerland), Libertad (Paraguay), Peñarol (Uruguay), Saarbrucken (Germany) and Sporting ( Portugal).

Fluminense and Corinthians made the decision in two games, with Tricolor winning the first 2-0, with goals from Orlando Pingo de Ouro and Marinho, and tying the second in 2-2, with goals from Didi and Marinho for the club. Orange trees.

In an article published on August 2 this year, Fluminense, on its official website, reported that “In order to achieve recognition of the title, Flu has promoted since 2012 several special actions, such as mentions exhibited at Estádio de Laranjeiras and Maracanã. In addition, the club has already sent a dossier about the achievement to CBF, Conmebol and FIFA. which later gave rise to an official book entitled “World Champion – The Bravo Ano de 1952″ and launched at FluFest 2017”.