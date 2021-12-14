Fiat Pulse has increases of up to R$ 4 thousand with two months on the market – 12/13/2021

Almost two months after the car’s presentation, Fiat applied the first increases to its SUV Pulse. The model already appears in the brand’s configurator with increases of up to R$ 4 thousand, depending on the version.

The model has five versions: Drive 1.3 MT, Drive 1.3 CVT, Drive 1.0 Turboflex, Audace 1.0 Turboflex and Impetus 1.0 Turboflex and has readjustment in all of them.

Of the five versions, three had increases of R$4,000 and two of R$2,000. Drive 1.3 MT went from R$79,990 to R$83,990, Drive 1.3 CVT went from R$89,990 to R$93,990 and the top one, Impetus, went from R$115,990 to R$119,990.

The intermediate versions, Drive 1.0 Turboflex and Audace 1.0 Turboflex, had increases of R$ 2 thousand and jumped from R$ 98,990 to R$ 101,990 and from R$ 107,990 to R$ 109,990, respectively.

These are the first adjustments that were applied to the new car, which Fiat hopes will be the goose that laid the golden eggs of the Italian brand.

In October, about two weeks after the launch, the dealership network announced the car, but said that the launch price was only for the first 1,000 units. In a note, Fiat denied that the value was for a limited lot.

