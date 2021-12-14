FII Center: Ifix returns earnings throughout the day and closes stable session

(IR_Stone/ Getty Images)

The IFIX – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operated much of this Monday (13) in the positive field, but returned the gains at the end of the session. The indicator closed the trading session stable, at 2,673 points. In the previous session, the index had closed with a high of 0.18%. In the month, the indicator has gains of 3.70% and, in 2021, the Ifix still accumulates a drop of 6.83%.

The week began with the release of new economic projections for the financial market consolidated in the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin, the first after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) which raised the basic interest rate, the Selic, to 9.25% per year.

The financial market reduced the projection for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) for the first time in 35 weeks. Now, projections point to inflation of 10.05% in 2021, below the 10.18% high expected previously (Read more throughout the REIT Center).

Investors also monitored the Vinci Logística fund, which is now recommended by Banco Safra. According to a report by the financial institution, released on Friday (10), the fund has been traded at a discount of almost 19%, above the average for the segment, which is 11.5%.

According to Safra’s analysis, the fund has a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality warehouses. Altogether, there are 16 properties in seven states, which total a gross leasable area (GLA) of 600 thousand square meters. Among the main tenants of Vinci Logística (VILG11) are currently large companies such as Tok&Stok, Magazine Luiza, Ambev and L’Oreal.

In addition, the document recalls, Vinci Logística is paying yields considered attractive, equivalent to 8.4% per year, which would indicate a good entry point.

Even with the recommendation of a fund in the logistics segment, Safra reinforces that they keep the FIIs of receivables on the radar, which currently account for 40% of the bank’s recommended portfolio of real estate funds.

This Monday’s biggest highs (13):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) FIGS11 General Shopping malls 3,4 SARE11 Santander Income Hybrid 2.46 XPCM11 XP Corporate Macae Corporate Slabs 2.37 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. Mob. 2.32 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. Mob. 2.25

This Monday’s biggest casualties (13):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) FIIB11 Industrial from Brazil Hybrid -2.26 BRCO11 BRESCO Logistics Logistics -2.21 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Lace+ FOF Titles and Val. Mob. -2.07 XPLG11 XP Log Logistics -1.84 RBED11 Rio Bravo Educational Income Others -1.82

Source: B3

BlueMacaw fund withdraws from offer, Vectis Juros Real wants to raise R$ 250 million and more

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

BlueMacaw Fund (BLMR11) gives up on new issue of shares

The BlueMacaw Renda + FoF fund canceled its third issue of shares, announced in August, which provided for the raising of nearly R$ 100 million.

According to a relevant fact released on Friday (10), the measure was adopted due to the current situation in the financial market and the national and global economic scenario. The environment, according to the statement, has been characterized by expressive volatility and a change in the level of prices, which are also reflected in real estate assets.

“The administrator BRL Trust, as recommended by the manager, BlueMacaw, concluded that it would be in the interests of the shareholders not to proceed with the offer”, points out the statement.

The start of the preemptive right in the offer was scheduled for January 24th and, therefore, there are no reservation requests or investment orders to be cancelled.

Vectis Juros Real (VCJR11) wants to raise R$250 million in a new offer

The Vectis Juros Real fund approved the execution of its third issue of quotas which, initially, it expects to raise R$250 million. The “paper” type fund invests in CRIs (certificates of real estate receivables) and other securities in the sector.

According to the administrator, Intrag, the unit price of the new shares will be R$ 96.15. In the session on Friday (10), the fund was traded on the Stock Exchange at R$ 96.72, up 1.42%.

The offer does not provide preemptive rights to current shareholders, who total 7,486, according to the fund’s latest management report. The portfolio of Vectis Juros Real is currently 93% indexed to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index). The annualized dividend return is 19%.

FII Votorantim BII BTS reverses in court decision favoring Correios

In yet another stage of the legal dispute against the Brazilian Postal and Telegraph Company, Votorantim BII BTS filed a lawsuit seeking cancellation of the order that suspended the injunction that benefited it. The fund was successful in the appeal.

Last month, the court suspended a decision that favored the fund in action of the former tenant, which charged two fines totaling R$ 24 million.

In March 2021, the company, lessee of Centro Logístico Contagem, in Minas Gerais, complained about delays in delivery and the existence of non-conformities in works carried out on the property, covering 172,000 square meters.

On that occasion, the company requested the deposit of the resource within a period of up to five business days, under penalty of discounting the value of future rentals. The fund filed a lawsuit in the 6th Federal Civil Court of the Federal District’s Judiciary Section and managed to temporarily avoid payment. The injunction that had been suspended in November takes effect again with the most recent court decision. Currently, Correios pays R$2.3 million per month for space.

Today, the beneficiary of the rent is Rio Bravo Renda Logística (SDIL11), which acquired the property in April for R$ 350 million. If the lease discount is allowed again, Rio Bravo will be able to reduce the loss in the installments for the acquisition of the property.

CSHG Logístico (HGLG11) revaluates properties

Credit Suisse carried out a revaluation of yet another property that makes up the CSHG Logístico fund’s portfolio. Earlier this month, a previous study had reassessed the other properties in the portfolio, pointing to a positive variation of 0.91% in the equity value of the share.

The new report, carried out by Cushman & Wakefield, indicated an increase of 0.53%, which joins the index indicated in the first revaluation. The percentages are based on the closing date of November 30, 2021.

CSHG’s portfolio comprises 17 logistics properties that add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 870 thousand square meters.

Credit Suisse had already carried out the annual appraisal of the properties of other funds it manages. The highlight was the assets of CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11), which increased by 12.31% compared to the book value of the assets. The readjustment represents a positive impact of 11.67% on the equity value of the fund’s share.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Monday (13):

ticker Background Income (BRL) KNHY11 Kinea High Yield BRL 1.51 KNIP11 Kinea Price Index BRL 1.50 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest BRL 1.45 KNSC11 Kinea Securities BRL 1.40 RRCI11 RB Capital BRL 0.92 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income BRL 0.65 RMAI11 REAG Multi Assets BRL 0.43

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: lreal estate listings grow 35%; store openings in malls advance and more

Financial market reduces projection for IPCA for the first time in 35 weeks

For the first time since March, the financial market revised downwards its projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2021. Estimates for the indicator had been continuously high and for 35 weeks had been high.

Now, projections point to inflation of 10.05% in 2021, below the 10.18% high expected previously. Before the first increase, on April 2, estimates pointed to inflation of 4.81% in 2021.

For 2022, expectations were maintained, up 5.02% of the IPCA. The data are contained in the Focus report, released by the Central Bank this Monday morning (13).

Read more:

Number of real estate launches increases 35% year-to-date

The Abrainc-Fipe indicator, from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers, points to the launch of 95,342 residential units between January and September, an increase of 35.3% compared to the same period in 2020.

When evaluating only the third quarter of 2021, the number of units launched was 34,528 properties, which shows a growth of 5.9% over the same previous period. In the last 12 months, ended in September 2021, the number of new units launched was 145,962, an increase of 33.4% compared to the previous period.

Regarding sales, 108,909 units were sold between January and September this year, a number that represents an increase of 10.9% compared to the first nine months of 2020.

In the third quarter of 2021, 34,557 units were sold, signaling a decrease of 11.5% compared to the volume transacted in the same period last year.

In the accumulated result for the last 12 months, ended in September 2021, the 149,292 units sold by developers contributed to a 16.8% increase in sales over the previous period.

The results on net sales, which exclude units canceled in the same period, are mixed: a drop of 11.5% in the last quarter, and increases of 13.1% in the year and 19.4% in the last 12 months .

Store openings increase 26% in malls

The Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers (Abrasce) points out that the opening of new stores in commercial complexes increased 26% between the second and third quarters. Between July and August, 1,221 spaces were opened against 969 in the previous quarter.

According to Abrasce, the result is the highest since registered in the fourth quarter of 2020, when the volume of new stores was 1,297, influenced by Black Friday and Christmas.

In the period, the segments that stood out the most in terms of expansion were: food and beverages, which brought together 23% of brands, clothing (21%), household items, decoration and gifts (6%), perfumery (5%) , footwear (5%), aesthetic services (4%) and telephony and accessories (3%).

Between July and September, the level of sales in malls increased 32.6% over the previous quarter. When compared to the same period of 2020, the growth is even greater and reaches 54.4%.

“The evolution of brands expanding their operations in shopping centers during the pandemic is very positive. Attracted by an environment in constant evolution, which provides safety and comfort to the consumer”, says Glauco Humai, president of Abrasce. “This movement has been contributing to the sector’s recovery process towards pre-pandemic levels”, he concludes.

