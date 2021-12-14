Filipe Santos announces withdrawal from Corinthians after seven years; goalkeeper played in the U-23

This Monday morning, goalkeeper Filipe Santos announced his departure from Corinthians on social media. The 23-year-old player was part of Timão’s Under-23 squad.

“Good morning Faithful, after seven victorious years wearing this gigantic shirt, I want to let you know that I am leaving the club. Today is not a day of sadness but of gratitude!”, wrote the athlete in his account on twitter – see the publication below.

“I am privileged to have worn this shirt for seven seasons and won five titles, but above the titles are the friends, the moments, the happy days during this long period in São Paulo”, he added.

Filipe had great prominence in the team of Parque São Jorge in 2016, when he was vice-champion of Copinha as the youngest among the three goalkeepers registered in the competition. In the East Zone club since 2015, the carioca has gone through all categories since the U-17. There, he was even world club champion. In addition to this title, he also has on his resume the 2017 São Paulo Junior Cup, 2017 Paulistão and Brasileirão.

In early 2018, the young man from the base began training with Corinthians’ professional squad. The following year, he joined the Under-23 team to keep up with the game. In 2020, it was loaned to Paraná. Finally, he returned to Timão this year, again for the Sub-23.

“Having worked with renowned and successful professionals in the world of football was sensational, sharing the locker room with Cássio and Walter and so many other football giants is a reason that makes me very proud.. But my heart at that moment drives me to new challenges”, declared the athlete in another publication.

It is worth remembering that the club decided not to renew the contracts of athletes in the Under-23 category, which could be terminated in 2022. twitter, Filipe, who was linked until December 31, 2021, also said that he will announce his new club soon.

Check out Filipe Santos publications

Play/Twitter

Play/Twitter

See more at: Corinthians and Filipe base.