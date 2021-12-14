Find out details of the fight that led Ávine Vinny to prison in Fortaleza

After reporting, exclusively, that the singer Ávine Vinny was arrested this Monday night (13/12), in Fortaleza, the column LeoDias discovered that the owner of the hit Coração Cachorro and his ex-wife, Laís Holanda, live a troubled phase.

Sources heard by our report guarantee that the singer and his ex have not met for two months. Recently, Laís would have discovered that the artist already has a new girlfriend. Since then, still according to the account of our sources, she started to prevent the singer from seeing her own daughter.

As we reported earlier, singer Avine Vinny, owner of the hit Coração Cachorro, was arrested this Monday in Fortaleza (Ceará) after being accused of threatening his ex-wife with death. Laís and her ex-husband argued over the phone, when she would have been threatened for the first time. Frightened, she recorded the entire call and left for the Police Station for Women in Fortaleza to file a police report.

Already supported by the delegate at the scene, the ex of Avine called the singer once again – in the presence of police officers – and suffered a new death threat. The police then headed to the singer’s house, he was taken to the police station, where he will spend the night. The singer’s arrest was promptly issued and he is already in prison.

The column confirmed the arrest with people close to the singer, who guarantee that Avine did not threaten the physical integrity of his ex-wife, but would have made threats to remove custody of the son they have together.

