Find out how to block a contact on WhatsApp without him noticing

Whatsapp. Photo: Bruno Vital

You’ve certainly received unwanted messages and also discussed it with someone on WhatsApp, the world’s best known messaging app. Today we’re going to teach you how to block a contact in the app without them knowing.

Just remembering that from the moment you block the contact, you will not receive a message from it unless you unblock it.

1st step

Open your WhatsApp and, in the conversations section, click on the Menu indicated by three dots in the upper right corner of the screen. Then click on “Settings”, “Account” and “Privacy”.

2nd step

Under “Privacy”, click on the “Blocked Contacts” option. Here, all contacts already blocked will open.

3rd step

On this same blocked page, go to the “Add” option in the upper right corner and your contact list will open. Choose the number you want to block and click on it. This way, he will automatically be included in the list and will no longer be able to send messages.

These steps are for Android system users, for those who use IOS the process is similar, see:

With your WhatsApp open in conversations, click on the “Adjustments” option indicated by a gear sign in the lower right corner of the screen;

Then click on “Account”, “Privacy” and “Blocked”;

When opening the blocked list, just click on “Add new” and choose the contact to be blocked.