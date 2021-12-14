Find out who is the fan who went viral after asking for sex at a Jorge and Mateus concert

It was supposed to be just an ordinary concert by the duo Jorge and Matheus, but a third man stole the show. It is Marcelo Faria, responsible for holding the words “for the love of God, come me, Matheus” from the audience and causing laughter to the singers in the middle of a performance of ‘Seu Astral’.

In a matter of days, Marcelo went viral on social media and gained thousands of followers.

São Paulo and owner of a stud farm, “the guy who sends a message”, as he calls himself on his networks, shares his activity through Instagram and has even made contact in the “biography” available for partnership.

The businessman says he is shocked by the repercussions. “How crazy. My life turned upside down in 36 hours”, he commented in a post.

Willing to take seriously what little fame he’s built, he makes hashtags to respond to his recent fans. “Those who know me know that I’m like that, extroverted, I like to laugh and make people laugh, but I didn’t expect to burst, I’ve always been like that. Let’s go ahead and ride this wave. #I love you”, said the businessman.

After seeing the sayings in the crowd, the duo could not stand and had to stop singing for a few minutes. Even shared by the singers, this was not the only time Marcelo played the game.

On the same day, at a concert by Zé Neto and Cristiano, the manager also pulled out a cell phone with the words “This glass is Stanley”, causing laughter from the audience. The information is from the Metrópoles portal.

Check out the original video: