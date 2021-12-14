Fired for not getting vaccinated, American actor sues TV







Photo: Press / ABC / Modern Popcorn

The actor Ingo Rademacher, 50 years old, decided to sue the American television network ABC after being fired from the soap opera General Hospital, by refusing to be vaccinated against covid-19.

The actor argued that the refusal to get vaccinated was motivated by his religious beliefs. He claimed that he has a right to “physical integrity” as well as “informative privacy.”

According to the complaint filed today in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, California, in the United States, the television network did not accept the arguments of the actor, who is now seeking to hold ABC responsible for discrimination.

The soap opera General Hospital aired since 1963 is one of the most popular shows on American TV. The attraction is shown by the ABC network, which is part of the Disney conglomerate. And Disney decided to demand immunization from those who work without a mask in its productions to protect its employees and also avoid financial losses brought by contagion stoppages.

Rademacher, who had been in the soap opera’s cast for 25 years, dropped out of the cast in November for refusing to get vaccinated. “I stand by the side of those who fight for medical freedom,” he said at the time, practically echoing Bolsonaro. He also made posts considered transphobic on Twitter shortly after his resignation.

The option of not getting vaccinated, in fact, is an attack on the health and freedom of others, as it prevents the pandemic from ending faster. Thanks to the unvaccinated, covid-19 continues to develop mutations, and soon it can return to attack those who have been immunized.