First patient dies from Ômicron variant in UK

At least one patient has died in the UK after contracting the micron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday (13).

“Unfortunately, Ômicron generates hospitalizations, and it has been confirmed that at least one patient has died from Ômicron,” Johnson told reporters during a visit to a London vaccination center.

“We can see Ômicron increasing now in London and other parts of the country. Here in the capital, it represents about 40% of cases. Tomorrow, it will represent the majority and it continues to increase all the time,” stated the prime minister.

“So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus – I think that’s something we need to put aside – and just recognize the pace that it accelerates through the population,” added Johnson.

The British government later confirmed the death report.

Since the first cases of Ômicron were detected on November 27 in the UK, Boris Johnson has imposed stricter restrictions, and on Sunday (12) he urged the population to take the booster dose to prevent the health service from being overwhelmed. .

At this time, all adults are allowed to receive a booster dose, which makes up a British government task force to vaccinate more people.

According to Boris Johnson, the goal is to apply the extra dose to the entire population in 2021, which makes the health services in the United Kingdom have to double the current speed of applications.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Ômicron variant was spreading at a “phenomenal rate” and was now responsible for around 40% of infections in London.

Johnson, who is dealing with rumors of alleged parties in his Downing Street office during last year’s lockdown, reiterated on Monday that he “certainly didn’t break any rules.”

*With information from Reuters

**Published by Giovanna Galvani of CNN