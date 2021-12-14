‘Fiscal risk’ raises inflation estimate to a level above the target in 2022 and 2023, says BC | Economy

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) stated that the so-called “fiscal risk”, that is, doubts about the control of public spending, raised the inflation estimate to a level above the target in the years 2022 and 2023. Copom added that, therefore, the basic interest rate of the economy could also rise to an even higher level.

The information is contained in the minutes of the last Copom meeting, which took place last week. The minutes were released this Tuesday (14) by the Central Bank. At the meeting, the basic interest rate went from 7.75% to 9.25% per year, the highest level in more than four years (remember in the video below).

According to Copom’s estimate, inflation could reach 4.7% in 2022 and the 3.2% in 2023.

The National Monetary Council (CMN) defined that the inflation target in 2022 will be 3.5%, considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 2% and 5%. The CMN also defined that the inflation target in 2023 will be 3.25%, considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.

However, according to the committee itself: “The Copom assessed that, considering this bias due to the asymmetry of risks, its projections are above the target for both 2022 and 2023.”

In the Copom minutes, the BC informs that the basic scenario for inflation estimates:

interest rate of 9.25% per annum at the end of 2022;

interest rate of 11.25% per annum at the end of 2023;

exchange rate at R$5.65.

The Central Bank’s main instrument to contain price increases is the basic interest rate, the Selic, defined based on the inflation targeting system.

When inflation is high, BC raises Selic. When inflation estimates are in line with targets, BC reduces Selic.

For the BC, there are risks of “unanchoring” inflation expectations (forecasts above the targets) for longer terms, due to the “fiscal scenario”, that is, due to doubts about the health of public accounts and the lack of an indication clear on the government’s strategy to curb the rise in indebtedness.

“As a result, the Copom assessed that, considering this bias due to the asymmetry of risks, its projections are above the target for both 2022 and 2023. Given this result, the Copom concluded that the monetary tightening cycle should be more contractionary [alta maior dos juros] than used in the basic scenario throughout the relevant horizon [até 18 meses]”, he informed, in the minutes.

BC assessed that the consumer inflation “remains high, with widespread increase among various components, and has been more persistent than anticipated.”

“The rise in the prices of industrial goods has not yet cooled down and should persist in the short term, while inflation in services accelerated, reflecting the gradual normalization of activity in the sector, a dynamic that was already expected,” he added.

The fiscal risks started to intensify with the negotiations of the PEC of the precatório, which leaves a space of R$ 106.1 billion for expenses with the Auxílio Brasil and other expenses.

BC president Roberto Campos Neto assessed at the end of November that the solution found by the federal government to fund Auxílio Brasil charged a “very large” price in terms of credibility.

So far, the Copom has indicated that it intends to raise the Selic rate to 10.75% per year at its next meeting, scheduled for February 1st and 2nd of next year.

However, the The institution also informed that this pace of increase may be adjusted, depending on the evolution of economic activity and expectations for inflation.

The financial market believes that the low level of economic activity, together with the result of the IPCA in November, which slowed down and came in below analysts’ forecasts, may lead the BC to moderate the rate of interest rate hikes in the coming months.

The financial market started to forecast, recently, that the country’s official inflation, measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), will be above 5% in 2022, which, if confirmed, will represent the overflow of the target by second year in a row.

The central inflation target for next year, defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), is 3.5% and will be considered formally met if it remains between 2% and 5%. The financial market, however, already projects 5, 02%.

For 2021, the center of the inflation target in 2021 is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it remains between 2.25% and 5.25%.

But, with inflation surpassing 10.7% in 12 months prior to November, the BC itself has officially admitted that the target will not be met this year.

In 2023, the central target of the inflation target is 3.25% with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points upwards or downwards, that is, from 1.75% to 4.75%.

Regarding the level of activity, the Central Bank assessed that the result of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter, with a drop of 0.1% and the beginning of the so-called “technical recession”, revealed an evolution slightly below the expected “despite of the activities hardest hit by the pandemic continued on a trajectory of robust recovery”.